Pastor Mike Todd returned from a social media hiatus this week to discover hundreds of millions of people had viewed a viral comedy skit that fans believed was a direct parody of him. The clip, created by comedian Druski, features a 'mega church pastor' character that has become a viral sensation for lampooning the excesses of modern ministry.

Rather than taking offence, the Transformation Church leader has broken his silence with a surprisingly lighthearted reaction. Todd addressed the viral moment directly, acknowledging the humour whilst clearing up misconceptions about his lifestyle that emerged in the aftermath.

Tulsa Pastor Addresses Viral Comedy Sketch

After returning from a week offline, Todd was bombarded with messages about Druski's skit, which had taken over social media timelines. Rather than getting defensive, Todd leaned into the humour.

'The video that came out this past week with a few hundred million views and, and some people were trying to link it to me and, and so I watched the video,' Todd explained in a recent clip. 'It was hilarious. It was, it was funny. It was all this stuff.'

Whilst he found the skit amusing, Todd was quick to clear up one specific detail. The viral Druski character often flaunts extravagant wealth, a stereotype frequently attached to high-profile spiritual leaders. Todd clarified a misconception about his own lifestyle.

'I don't even know really what happened cause I've been off of social media. I had a few people tell me what was going on. I was like, that's crazy. I don't even got a Rolls-Royce,' he laughed, shutting down rumours that had circulated alongside the skit.

Church Leader Acknowledges Internet Culture Trends

Todd's reaction stood in contrast to how many public figures respond to viral parodies. Instead of viewing the situation as an attack, he acknowledged it as another creative internet moment, referencing how AI-generated content has become increasingly sophisticated.

'I, I, I what I like. Like, I didn't, I didn't know. Like, I like people AI in pictures and doing stuff,' he commented. He then delivered a punchline that has since gone viral: 'I'm driving this Billy Bentega cause I believe in Christ.'

By joking about the viral 'mega church pastor skit', Todd defused the situation entirely. What could have developed into a public relations challenge turned into a moment that brought him closer to his audience.

Visual Sermon Style Invites Public Scrutiny

The situation highlights what Todd confronts constantly: life in the public eye. He is no stranger to being a trending topic, whether commentators are debating his clothing choices or dissecting his sermon illustrations.

According to a report by ChurchLeaders, Todd puts immense effort into his visual messages, sometimes sending staff to retailers on Sunday mornings for props. He explained that his goal is to get people to 'actually consider what is being said', even if it risks failure.

'I think this is the epidemic that we're dealing with in our culture right now. So many people are paralysed to try, because there will be failure,' Todd noted.

He views viral moments — even those that are misconstrued — as part of a divine refining process. 'People don't understand [that] they're a part of the process of God actually refining me,' he said. 'So they want to say something about my clothes, and I gotta get back up there in six days. So now I have to have faith in what [God] said about me over what anybody said about me.'

For Todd, whether it's a comedy skit or a sermon critique, the mission remains the same: if he doesn't shrink back, 'somebody, even if it's one person in a penitentiary, is gonna find Jesus.'