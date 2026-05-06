Katie Price attracted new controversy after she sported a new tattoo about her whirlwind romance.

Price addressed mounting concerns about her use of cannabidiol (CBD) oil while promoting the substance in Dubai. The reality star took to social media to push back against claims that she has developed a dependency on the product.

Katie Price Addresses CBD Addiction Allegations

During a live-streamed video where she spoke about her chronic sleep problems, Price assured followers there's no reason to worry over her well-being. Addressing fans alleging she was addicted to CBD, she stated, 'No it's not addictive but I honestly couldn't live without it now, it helps me so much.'

'That's addiction right there. Can't live without a substance.... Imagine someone said that about whiskey or a certain relaxing pill,' one fan insisted, while another simply wrote 'Addicted.' 'Sounds like your addicted to it,' another commented.

Price's journey to the UAE last week was centred on both spending time with her spouse and promoting CBD oil. 'I didn't realise how amazing Supreme CBD was until I had to leave it in England,' she said, commending the benefits of the product.

'Owned By Lee' Tattoo Draws Backlash

She also stoked that controversy by revealing that she recently got inked, and her tattoo had only cast doubts on her decision. The former glamour model sported a tattoo that read 'Owned by Lee' along with two hearts on her ribcage, as a permanent tribute to Lee Andrews, her new husband.

The couple appears to have embraced a theme of mutual possession, because Andrews also revealed an accompanying tattoo that read 'Owned by Katie' on his back. He also had Price's name tattooed above his groin area.

Price continues to draw public scrutiny over her life choices. These latest developments add to mounting concern from fans and critics, who claim her relationship with Andrews was a whirlwind romance.

Katie Price Explains Whirlwind Romance

Price and Andrews got married in a surprise, low-key ceremony in Dubai last January, one week after they publicly confirmed their romance. 'We connected [by] both checking each other's socials and quickly realised, 'Wow, this is for me'... in the old-fashioned way, first by words which captured us both,' she told The Sun at the time.

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'That evolved deeper as we connected further within days, [getting] matching tattoos, and then both deciding to buy rings for the other,' she added. 'All this without even meeting, we let fate, but you could [say] destiny decide.' The newlyweds stayed at Andrews' place in Dubai for about two months.

In April, Price confirmed she had returned to the UK, saying, 'I've done my bit in Dubai.' 'The husband come here and I can go to Dubai when I can,' she explained, per the Mirror. 'I live in West Sussex and that is it.'

Hinting at her preferred residence, Price expressed her struggles adjusting to domestic life abroad. 'I still want to sort the house out, work, even though I can work there, I just like being home, everything is here,' she added. 'Where I've been in Dubai, it hasn't even been sunny, it's been raining.'

'When I go to Dubai, I don't look at it like a holiday, I don't do all the holiday stuff,' she told fans. 'Hopefully Lee will be flying to the UK soon. When he can, he'll come over and just do normal stuff here.'