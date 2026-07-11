The Pentagon has released a new UFO video from a 2020 Air Force infrared sensor recording, and the footage has renewed the familiar question over whether aliens are involved or whether viewers are simply seeing an optical trick. The clip, titled 'DOW-UAP-PR045: Unresolved UAP Report, Middle East, 2020,' was published through AARO's UAP records archive and describes a tracked area of contrast that grows in apparent size before leaving the frame.

The news came after the Pentagon and the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO, began rolling out declassified material on unidentified anomalous phenomena, the government's preferred term for UFOs. The latest file says the Department of the Air Force submitted a 58-second infrared video from a US military platform in 2020, but provided no oral or written description of what was seen.

Pentagon UFO Video and the Missing Story

What the footage shows is, on its face, frustratingly ordinary and oddly compelling at the same time. The sensor locks on to an area of contrast, the object appears to grow more distinct, the field of view narrows, and then the track slips out of frame.

AARO's note is careful, almost irritatingly so, saying the apparent increase in size is likely at least partly because the US platform was closing the distance to the detected source. That is the sort of wording that keeps UFO watchers interested and sceptics rolling their eyes. It does not confirm aliens. It does not rule them out either. It simply refuses to do what online speculation often does, which is leap straight to little green men and a full-blown cover-up. The Pentagon, maddeningly for some and sensibly for others, is saying only that the clip remains unresolved.

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Airforce Sensor Clip Fuels Online Speculation

The Airforce angle is what gives the video its grip. Military infrared systems are designed to spot things the human eye would miss, which is exactly why these clips are so sticky online.

When a tracking sensor starts zooming, locking on and losing the object in the corner of the frame, it looks dramatic, even sinister. In reality, the footage is a narrow technical record, not a cinematic revelation.

Still, that has not stopped the internet doing what the internet does. The Pentagon release was quickly shared across social platforms, where reaction posts framed it as the clearest military UFO video yet. Some users called it one of the most convincing clips they had seen, while others suggested a balloon, a piece of debris or some other dull earthly explanation.

The official archive itself also signals that this is part of a broader public release, not a one-off stunt. AARO's records page says the National Archives has been digitising historical material on a rolling basis, and notes that the office is committed to declassifying and releasing as much UAP-related information as possible. In other words, more of this is likely to surface, whether believers like it or not.

Aliens, Skepticism and What Comes Next

The question of aliens has hovered over UFO reporting for decades, but the modern Pentagon approach has been far more cautious than pop culture would prefer. AARO's own description in this release points to a sensor track and to distance, not to anything extraterrestrial. That is important, because the clearest official reading so far is not 'unknown spacecraft,' but 'unresolved observation.'

And yet the reason stories like this keep landing is simple enough. People want the government to either admit there is something extraordinary out there or finally shut the book on the whole thing. Instead, these releases tend to sit in the middle, which is more annoying, more human, and far less tidy. For readers hoping for a smoking gun, this is not it. For readers hoping for a sober record of what the military actually captured, it is a useful piece of the puzzle.