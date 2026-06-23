The Pentagon has released another batch of documents linked to its investigation into unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), but the long-awaited transparency comes with a familiar twist: the most important details remain hidden behind thick layers of blacked-out pages.

Document provides a glimpse into how the US military has examined UFO reports, yet crucial information about tracking systems, intelligence methods, and possible national security concerns remains classified.

Document Examines Military UAP Investigation

The released document is a proposal titled 'Evaluation of the Department of Defense's Actions Regarding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena'.

According to the document, the goal was to determine how the Department of Defense handled intelligence and counterintelligence efforts connected to UAP reports.

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The evaluation looked into how the military detects, collects, studies, analyses, and responds to unexplained aerial sightings across different agencies.

The review included major defence organisations such as the Office of the Secretary of Defense, US Special Operations Command, the Defence Intelligence Agency, the National Security Agency, and other military intelligence groups.

However, while the purpose of the investigation was made public, many of the details about how the Pentagon actually carried out the review remain unavailable.

Large portions of the document are covered by classified markings, preventing readers from seeing what information officials considered sensitive enough to protect.

Classified Sections Hide Tracking and Security Details

One of the most noticeable examples of secrecy appears in the section discussing the potential benefits of the evaluation. The entire section has been removed, with officials citing Freedom of Information Act exemptions related to national defence information and security capabilities.

The DoW OIG explained that these exemptions cover sensitive details involving military operations, weapons systems, and vulnerabilities connected to national security.

The background section of the document also contains heavy redactions. Several paragraphs are marked as 'SECRET' or 'SECRET//NOFORN,' meaning the information is restricted from release even to foreign allies.

These classifications suggest that some parts of the review involve intelligence material that officials believe could reveal how the US government monitors or responds to unidentified objects.

Although the public has seen several officially released UAP videos in recent years, this document shows that the deeper government processes behind those investigations remain largely protected.

Release Revives Debate Over Pentagon UAP History

The newly released files also highlight the internal debates that have surrounded UAP research for years. The document references public speculation surrounding unexplained encounters and mentions former Pentagon official Luis 'Lue' Elizondo, who became a major figure in the UAP discussion after leaving government service.

The document refers to Elizondo's previous work involving UAP research and includes details connected to his concerns about resistance within the government towards further investigation.

His supporters have pointed to the release as further evidence that UAP investigations existed within official defence circles. Critics, however, argue that the document does not fully confirm the exact role he played in specific programmes.

More UFO Records Could Still Be Released

Officials say hundreds of additional pages connected to the FOIA request could still be processed and released in the future.

The evaluation follows congressional action that led to the creation of the UAP Task Force in 2020, an effort designed to bring more structure to military investigations into unexplained sightings.

Despite the latest release, transparency advocates argue that the public has still not received the full picture. They point out that while the government has shared selected videos and reports, the internal procedures used to track and analyse UAP incidents remain mostly hidden.