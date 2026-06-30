A 17-day series of unidentified aerial incursions over Langley Air Force Base has forced the US military to relocate its squadron of elite F-22 Raptor fighter jets, marking a significant failure in domestic airspace control. Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Intelligence Christopher Mellon has warned that these incidents are neither rare nor isolated, exposing deep vulnerabilities in the Pentagon's detection and tracking of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs).

The events at Langley, a primary hub of the Air Combat Command, have quietly become a touchstone in the debate over US aerial security. For over two weeks, mysterious craft violated restricted airspace near the base, moving with a persistence that commanders could not neutralise. The situation became so untenable that the military moved its stealth aircraft, some of the world's most advanced jets, to safer facilities rather than continue operations under the constant gaze of an unknown observer.

UFOs Over Langley: When F‑22s Had To Get Out Of The Way

Mellon highlighted one case that has quietly become a touchstone in UAP circles. He said that unidentified objects violated restricted airspace over Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, home to a major air combat command, for 17 consecutive days.

The situation became so persistent that officials decided to relocate an F‑22 squadron rather than continue operating under constant intrusion.

'These kind of incursions have been happening at bases all over the United States and overseas,' Mellon said in a recent interview. 'It isn't as widely known as it ought to be.'

He did not describe the Langley objects in technical detail, but he was blunt about the implications. If a command responsible for defending parts of the East Coast cannot keep control of its own immediate airspace, he argued, that raises uncomfortable questions in Washington.

'If the air combat command at Langley can't control its own airspace, then you wonder how effectively they could protect Washington,' he said.

The Pentagon has previously released some material on UAP encounters at the direction of former President Donald Trump, but has also admitted that many incidents remain unexplained.

The Langley case, as Mellon tells it, slots into that uneasy category, a real operational headache with no neat technical explanation.

'We Are In Your Face': UFOs That Seem To Be Taunting The US Military

Mellon is not simply talking about mysterious blips on radar. He claims some UAP events look like deliberate attempts to provoke American forces, edging into something closer to harassment than simple surveillance.

'Some objects were deliberately trying to provoke us,' he told a public disclosure forum, pointing to encounters at sea.

In one set of incidents, he said, unknown craft approached US Navy ships so closely that they came right up to the bridge and shone lights inside.

'Like, just in case you didn't know that we're flying around your ship,' he recalled. 'You know, we are in your face, and you can't do anything about it.'

According to Mellon, these are not flimsy hobby drones that drop out of the sky. He described a pattern of activity that has gone on 'night after night', involving 'scores and scores' of objects that show no sign of malfunction.

None, he says, has crashed. None have been neutralised by US anti‑drone systems that are designed to disrupt or disable small unmanned aircraft.

'So it's a very capable system, whatever it is. And whoever is flying it,' he argued.

In some cases, he added, smaller objects have been seen entering a larger craft, which then 'instantaneously accelerated directly away from the target area at extreme velocities, the kind of speeds that are not attainable with drones.'

Drones, 'Something Else', And A Pentagon That Still Has No Answers

The official line from the US government has long been that many UAPs are probably foreign drones or airborne clutter that look strange on sensors but have mundane origins.

Mellon does not dismiss that entirely. He accepts that 'in some cases, it probably is drones', especially when incidents occur near sensitive facilities that foreign intelligence services would obviously want to monitor.

However, when asked directly whether some of these UFOs might be 'something else', he did not rule it out. 'We don't know,' he replied. 'That's part of the problem, it's a mystery. In some cases, it probably is drones. In other cases, it seems to be something more advanced. And this has been going on for many, many years, for decades, back to World War II, but not as aggressively, not as much in our faces as we've been experiencing lately.'

The Pentagon, for its part, has set up dedicated offices to investigate UAP reports and has pushed out some declassified videos, yet officials still say many cases remain unresolved.

Whistleblowers, Immunity And The Fight For UFO Disclosure

The political battle over how much of this reaches the public is now almost as intense as the technical hunt for answers.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican from Florida, says there are 'credible whistleblowers' who want to talk openly about recovered 'non‑human spacecraft and biologics' but fear losing their security clearances or facing other retaliation.

'We know there have been credible whistleblowers ... but they are worried about losing their clearances,' she said.

Luna is drawing up a list of individuals she believes should be granted immunity so they can speak to Congress without legal or career blowback. That effort feeds into a broader push on Capitol Hill to require greater transparency in UAP matters, from budget lines to recovered material.

Mellon, who has become one of the more visible civilian voices on the issue since leaving government, insists it is only a matter of time before fuller disclosure happens. He presents it less as a question of whether there is anything to reveal and more as a question of when officials will finally be compelled to put it on the record. As of this writing, nothing is confirmed yet.

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He also returns to a point that tends to get lost in the wilder UFO chatter. Even if every single UAP turns out to be advanced human technology, whether from adversaries or black programmes, the pattern he describes still suggests a serious failure of US airspace control.

The US military now refers to UFOs as Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, or UAPs, a bureaucratic rebrand that has done little to calm public fascination.

Christopher Mellon, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Intelligence and one of Washington's most prominent UAP disclosure advocates, says such incidents are not rare one‑offs.

He estimates that hundreds of puzzling encounters occur every year over US bases at home and overseas, often leaving commanders unable to say with confidence what is in their own skies.

For the Pentagon, the challenge is now two-fold: identifying the origin of these sophisticated incursions and admitting that, for now, the most sensitive airspace in the United States remains open to whoever—or whatever—is flying them.