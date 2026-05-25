Vanessa Trump is reportedly laying down strict boundaries for boyfriend Tiger Woods as the golfing icon continues his rehabilitation programme in Switzerland, while she battles breast cancer back home in Florida.

Sources close to the couple claim Vanessa has urged Woods to remain fully focused on his recovery following his March DUI arrest and subsequent stay at an exclusive European treatment facility.

Insiders told US media she has made it clear there can be no distractions as he works through both physical and psychological rehabilitation.

The former model and ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. is said to be balancing concern for Woods with her own health crisis after publicly announcing her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this week.

Vanessa's Firm Rules for Woods

Vanessa had two strict conditions for Woods. The first was treatment must take place at a hard-core clinical rehab centre with doctor-supervised medical and psychological support. She explicitly banned him from treating it as a public relations stunt or staying at a luxurious, country-club-style retreat.

The second ultimatum is drastic. Vanessa was reported to have said that this serves as his final opportunity to address his issues permanently. If the rehabilitation fails, she made it clear that she would end the relationship.

Read more From Rehab to Recovery: How Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods Flipped the Script After a Year of Tumultuous Scandals From Rehab to Recovery: How Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods Flipped the Script After a Year of Tumultuous Scandals

Woods entered treatment after his March arrest in Florida, where he faced misdemeanour DUI-related charges following a vehicle crash near his Jupiter Island home. Authorities alleged he showed signs of impairment and refused chemical testing, though he later pleaded not guilty.

Sources close to Vanessa reportedly believe the golfer's recovery could be jeopardised if he returns too quickly to public life or attempts to resume his career before completing treatment.

The 50-year-old golfer reportedly returned to Switzerland days after a brief trip to Florida, where he is believed to have spent time supporting Vanessa after her cancer diagnosis.

One insider claimed Vanessa has become protective over Woods' rehabilitation process and wants him to avoid the pressures that surrounded him before the incident.

The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in early 2025 and have increasingly leaned on one another during recent personal struggles.

Vanessa recently described Woods as her 'strength through it all' in an emotional social media post shared after her cancer announcement.

Vanessa's Breast Cancer Diagnosis Shocks Supporters

Vanessa, 48, revealed on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and recently underwent what she described as a serious medical procedure.

She said she is currently working closely with doctors on a treatment plan while remaining focused and hopeful.

Her daughter, Kai Trump, publicly praised her mother as the 'strongest person ever', while members of the Trump family, including Ivanka Trump, shared messages of support online.

Vanessa was also recently photographed in Florida with Kai in her first public appearance since revealing the diagnosis.

A Wedding in the Family Spotlight

The health battle comes during a busy period for the wider Trump family after Donald Trump Jr reportedly tied the knot with Bettina Anderson earlier this month following their whirlwind romance. Vanessa attended family celebrations with her children shortly before making her diagnosis public.

Meanwhile, Woods is expected to remain in Switzerland for the foreseeable future as he continues treatment away from the spotlight. Friends close to the couple say Vanessa remains determined to support him through rehab even as she undergoes her own cancer journey.