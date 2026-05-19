The battle over UFO disclosure in the United States has taken another dramatic turn, with lawmakers now shifting their focus from the Pentagon to private defence contractors and research institutions believed to hold classified information on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

At the centre of the latest controversy is Representative Eric Burlison, who recently revealed that he sent a formal congressional letter to MIT Lincoln Laboratory requesting access to a classified 1952 'flying saucer talk' briefing video. According to Burlison, attorneys representing the institution responded quickly and indicated they would comply within 30 days.

The move comes amid growing claims from whistleblowers and members of Congress that some of the government's most sensitive UFO-related information may have been intentionally routed through private organisations to avoid congressional oversight.

'If you really want to hide something from Congress, you don't put it in a government file cabinet. You hand it to a private contractor', Burlison wrote online.

I sent a letter to MIT Lincoln Labs asking for a classified 1952 briefing video referenced as a "flying saucer talk." Their attorneys wrote back fast. They'll comply within 30 days.



Congressional letters carry weight. We're going to keep sending them. — Eric Burlison (@EricBurlison) May 15, 2026

White House Allegedly Asked Burlison for Guidance

The investigation gained even more attention after explosive remarks surfaced after Burlison claimed in a recent interview that the White House personally contacted him following the release of Pentagon UFO files.

He said officials asked him to publicly support the release of the videos, despite limited engagement with congressional investigators beforehand.

Burlison also claimed White House officials admitted they were uncertain where to take the investigation next and allegedly asked him for guidance on who they should interview regarding classified UAP programmes.

'They said, "We need you because you've done the recon on this. We don't really know where to take the investigation from here. We know where to ask, and we're still declassifying videos and content, but who do you think we should talk to?"' Burlison said.

The statement has fuelled intense speculation online, with UFO researchers and disclosure advocates arguing it suggests the government may not have full control over all information tied to alleged UAP investigations.

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New AARO Briefings Allegedly Shocked Staffers

Burlison also described a recent briefing with the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, commonly known as AARO, where lawmakers reportedly reviewed around 30 UAP videos, which he described as 'incredible'.

One of the videos, he claimed, was an object moving at high speed before instantly accelerating.

'One of them showed an object flying at a very aggressive speed - I don't know exactly how fast, but my guess is maybe 80 miles per hour in the atmosphere - and then suddenly it instantaneously accelerated to what looked like Mach speed. It just took off instantly', he said, adding that some of the staffers, even the sceptics, gasped at what they saw 'because there's not a single known aerial vehicle that can do something like that'.

The description echoes earlier military encounters involving objects displaying extreme acceleration and unusual flight characteristics. Similar claims emerged after the Pentagon confirmed the existence of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), a secret effort that investigated military UFO sightings.

Former Pentagon officials associated with AATIP argued that some recorded craft appeared to demonstrate technology beyond known human capabilities.

Apollo Footage and 'Impossible' Videos Raise Questions

The congressman also said he's seen 'pretty crazy UAP videos', particularly those from the Apollo missions.

The congressman said the footage allegedly showed unexplained objects near the moon, which are more likely not to be easily dismissed as weather balloons, drones, or artificial intelligence-generated media.

'The stuff from the Apollo missions is some of the most compelling, because you can't fake that. It's not AI', he claimed.

Private Contractors Become the New UFO Battleground

The broader investigation now appears increasingly focused on federally funded research organisations such as MIT Lincoln Laboratory, RAND Corporation, MITRE, and Northrop Grumman - institutions tied to decades of classified defence work.

If you really want to hide something from Congress, you don't put it in a government file cabinet. You hand it to a private contractor.



That's why my investigation is following the trail into RAND, MITRE, Aerospace Corp, MIT Lincoln Labs, and the Northrop Grummans of the world. pic.twitter.com/gyayt6YuOB — Eric Burlison (@EricBurlison) May 14, 2026

Whistleblower David Grusch previously alleged that private contractors were involved in UFO crash-retrieval and reverse-engineering programmes designed to operate outside traditional oversight channels. This claim was echoed by several others, including Representative Tim Burchett.

The Pentagon has repeatedly denied the existence of extraterrestrial retrieval programmes and maintains there is no evidence UAP sightings are alien in origin.

Still, with congressional pressure mounting and new claims surfacing almost weekly, the push for UFO transparency may be entering its most unpredictable phase yet.