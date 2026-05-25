Katie Price has furiously denied claims that her husband Lee Andrews has been arrested in Dubai, insisting that the businessman is still missing amid an increasingly bizarre saga involving alleged kidnappings, mystery messages and police investigations.

The former glamour model took to Instagram Stories over the weekend to dismiss reports that Andrews, 43, had been detained by authorities in the UAE after disappearing nearly two weeks ago.

She wrote: 'This is fake news. Lee is still missing. Me and his family know what's going on and working with the authorities involved.'

Her statement came just hours after Andrews' father Peter publicly claimed his son had in fact been arrested and was being held in custody.

Speaking to the press, Pete Andrews insisted: 'Lee is OK. He has not been kidnapped but he is under arrest.'

He added that he did not know the exact charges or where his son was allegedly being held, but expected to hear from him soon.

Dubai Police Claims Spark Fresh Chaos

The drama deepened further after Dubai Police chief Brigadier Khalid Khalifa al Avadhi reportedly confirmed there were 'many cases' against Andrews, adding to mounting speculation surrounding the controversial businessman's disappearance.

Despite those claims, Price has continued to stand by her belief that her husband was abducted after she allegedly received disturbing messages and footage from him.

The TV personality previously claimed Andrews told her he had been tied up in the back of a van and taken to a so-called 'black site' — a term commonly associated with secret detention facilities.

At one stage, Price admitted she was stepping back from the situation, telling fans: 'Now the police are dealing with it, I'm just leaving it to the police.'

But only days later she released an emotional cover song dedicated to Andrews, writing online: 'Missing my husband so much it breaks my heart knowing he is still missing.'

The conflicting claims have left fans confused as insiders continue to offer dramatically different versions of events.

Read more Katie Price Steps Back From 'Missing' Husband Search After Lee Andrews Appears Active on Facebook Katie Price Steps Back From 'Missing' Husband Search After Lee Andrews Appears Active on Facebook

Phone Suddenly Switched Back On

In another strange twist, sources claimed one of Andrews' mobile phones suddenly became active again on Sunday morning after days of silence.

An insider alleged messages previously showing only a single tick on WhatsApp had changed to double ticks, suggesting the device had been switched back on.

They said: 'Lee has multiple phones but this is the one that is being used now.'

The development came after reports emerged that Andrews had returned to social media activity while supposedly missing.

Price was reportedly left furious after discovering her husband had followed a woman known online as 'biker babe' Marisol on Instagram during the ordeal.

Marisol later blocked Andrews and claimed she had never spoken to him.

Claims Of Dangerous Connections

Friends and insiders have also raised questions about Andrews' lifestyle and alleged business dealings.

One source claimed he frequently boasted about working with 'dangerous people' and described himself as an international arms dealer.

They said: 'He bragged about it and then he gets kidnapped. It's almost as if he's been writing a storyline.'

Meanwhile, authorities in Dubai have so far refused to publicly confirm whether Andrews has officially been arrested, leaving the mystery surrounding Price's husband far from resolved.