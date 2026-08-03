The highly anticipated House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 8 release date has been confirmed for Sunday, 9 August, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max in the United States. UK viewers will be able to watch the season finale the following day on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV, as the latest chapter of the Targaryen civil war reaches its conclusion.

The finale arrives after a season that has expanded the Dance of the Dragons into a full-scale conflict, with shifting alliances, devastating battles and growing instability on both sides of the succession dispute. Following the events of Episode 7, the trailer suggests the war is about to escalate further, with the First Battle of Tumbleton expected to become the season's defining confrontation.

The eighth episode serves as the season finale and will premiere:

US: Sunday, 9 August, 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max

Sunday, 9 August, 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max UK: Monday, 10 August, on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV

The series continues HBO's adaptation of George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, chronicling the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Season 3 has already featured some of the conflict's most significant moments, including the Battle of the Gullet, while introducing new military leaders and expanding the political divisions between the Blacks and the Greens.

What the Finale Trailer Reveals

HBO's official trailer offers several clues about where the finale is heading without confirming exactly how events will unfold. One of the biggest moments shown is Daemon Targaryen rallying the Riverlands forces, including Roddy the Ruin and Oscar Tully, as he prepares for a major military campaign.

Meanwhile, scenes involving Daeron Targaryen, Ormund Hightower and the Hightower army suggest the Greens are preparing their own strategy ahead of what appears to be a decisive battle. The trailer also hints at continuing developments involving Alicent Hightower, Aemond, Targaryen and Alys Rivers following the dramatic events of Episode 7.

However, HBO has not confirmed how those storylines will ultimately play out. As with previous trailers, several scenes appear deliberately edited to conceal major plot developments.

Will the First Battle of Tumbleton Finally Arrive?

Many viewers believe the finale will feature the First Battle of Tumbleton, one of the most consequential conflicts in George R.R. Martin's source material.

Although HBO has not officially confirmed the battle, the trailer's military buildup, combined with the positioning of several major characters, strongly suggests a large-scale confrontation is imminent.

If adapted this season, the battle would significantly reshape the balance of power between Rhaenyra's supporters and the Greens while laying the groundwork for future events in Season 4.

Unlike the Battle of the Gullet earlier this season, Tumbleton carries enormous political consequences beyond the battlefield, affecting key alliances and the loyalty of several dragon riders.

Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra Targaryen enters the finale in a far more complicated position than earlier in the season. Although she currently occupies the Iron Throne, her authority faces challenges from multiple directions as the war intensifies.

Several relationships within her own camp appear increasingly strained, while rival claimants continue to gather support elsewhere in Westeros.

The trailer also suggests that Daemon's campaign in the Riverlands and developments involving the Hightower forces could dramatically alter the strategic landscape before the season concludes.

Book Readers Should Expect Surprises

Although House of the Dragon remains broadly based on Fire & Blood, the television series has repeatedly departed from George R.R. Martin's source material. Previous seasons have reordered timelines, expanded supporting characters and introduced original scenes that were never described in the book.

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As a result, even readers familiar with the novel cannot assume every storyline will unfold exactly as written.

Several theories circulating online including speculation surrounding certain characters' survival, betrayals and shifting allegiances, remain unconfirmed. HBO has not verified many of the plot claims circulating on social media, and viewers should treat leaks and fan speculation with caution until the episode airs.

With multiple storylines converging, dragons preparing for battle and political alliances becoming increasingly fragile, the Season 3 finale is expected to deliver one of the series' biggest episodes to date. Whether it concludes with the First Battle of Tumbleton or sets up an even larger conflict in Season 4, Episode 8 is poised to reshape the future of House Targaryen as the Dance of the Dragons enters its next phase.