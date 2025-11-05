Pete Davidson is erasing nearly all of his 200 tattoos, but a few deeply personal designs will remain untouched as symbols of family, loss, and loyalty.

The 31-year-old comedian began removing his tattoos in 2020, embarking on what he described as a 10-year process to clear his heavily inked body. The Saturday Night Live alumnus, known for his extensive collection of tattoos, has endured hundreds of hours under the laser. According to Davidson, the experience is far from pleasant, calling it 'awful' but necessary as he works to make changes in his life.

The removal process, which he continues to document for his younger family members, serves as a warning to think carefully before getting permanent ink. 'I've been filming it and showing all the younger people in my family to be like, "If you don't like it, this is what you have to do,"' he explained.

Despite the pain and patience required, he said he feels optimistic about the transformation, adding, 'I'm excited 'cause I'm making changes... but it sucks.'

Davidson's tattoo collection once covered nearly every visible part of his body, marking different moments in his career and relationships. However, after years of reconsideration, he's decided that the time has come to let most of them go.

The Tattoos That Will Stay

While most of his tattoos are being erased, Davidson has made it clear that a handful hold too much sentimental value to remove. One, in particular, pays tribute to his mother, Amy Waters Davidson, who has played a central role in his life. 'I got all these tattoos, so my mom was like, "How come you've never gotten a 'Mom' tattoo?"' he shared. In response, he got one that simply reads 'MOMTATTOO', a tongue-in-cheek but heartfelt design he insists will stay forever.

Another tattoo he plans to keep honours his late father, Scott Davidson, a firefighter who died during the 11 September attacks on the World Trade Center. 'I have my dad's ID number,' Davidson said, marking one of the few remaining permanent reminders of his family's history. The loss has shaped much of his comedy and career, and the tattoo stands as a quiet tribute to that memory.

Additionally, Davidson has chosen to keep several tattoos inspired by The Sopranos, a television series he has often cited as one of his favourites. These designs, while less personal, represent his deep appreciation for the show's influence and his connection to New York culture.

Change Beyond the Skin

The decision to remove his tattoos coincides with other major changes in Davidson's life. He revealed that he has now been sober for more than a year, marking a new chapter of clarity and recovery. During an appearance on the This Past Weekend podcast in September, Davidson said his mother played a critical role in helping him reach that point.

'My mom's the most supportive person in the world,' he shared. 'And it got to a point where she called me when I was in rehab and she was like, "My biggest fear is that I will turn on the news and I'll see that my son has died."' The frank conversation had a lasting impact on him. 'That killed me,' he said. 'So I was like, "Alright, can't die until she's dead."'

Davidson's mother has remained a guiding presence throughout his career, from his early days on Saturday Night Live to his recent projects in film and television. Her influence, combined with his recent sobriety and upcoming fatherhood, appears to be shaping a more stable and grounded period in his life.