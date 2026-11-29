A 45-year-old man died after being shot near Philadelphia's Christmas Village on Saturday, 28 November 2026, following an alleged attempted knife-point robbery near LOVE Park. A 21-year-old licensed firearm carrier shot the man in the head during the confrontation, according to police.

The incident occurred around 9.40 p.m. near North 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, shortly after the popular Christmas market had closed.

Philadelphia police are investigating whether the gunfire constituted lawful self-defence. No charges had been announced as of Sunday, 29 November, while authorities continued examining the circumstances.

🚨 BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A 21-year-old licensed firearm owner STOPPED a knife-wielding robber outside a Philadelphia Christmas Village with a single shotIncredible.Good men with guns SAVE LIVES 🙏🏻"A knife was displayed toward the group of individuals. At that point, the individual with the gun pulled out a gun and shot him one time in the head."Right after the shooting, the young man walked up to officers on his own and told them what happenedHe's FULLY cooperating, and police say it appears to be self-defenseDo not go after him!If he saved lives, he's a HERO. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 29, 2026

Philadelphia Police Describe Alleged Robbery Near Christmas Village

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said the 45-year-old man approached a group of people and allegedly attempted to rob them while displaying a knife.

One member of the group, aged 21, had a valid licence to carry a firearm. Police said he fired one shot, striking the suspected robber in the head. The gun carrier did not flee the area.

Instead, he approached nearby police officers and told them about the shooting, according to Pace. He subsequently cooperated with investigators. Officers recovered a firearm and a knife from the scene, according to the police account reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The wounded man was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 10.30 p.m. His identity had not been publicly released as of the police update reported on Sunday.

Investigators spoke to multiple witnesses and obtained video footage from the surrounding area. Pace said authorities expected additional recordings to become available. However, the available accounts have not established the precise sequence of events immediately before the shot was fired.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is handling the case, with particular attention to the reported knife threat and the gun carrier's response.

Christmas Village Shooting Leaves Self-Defence Question Unresolved

'It appears that this is a case of self-defence,' Pace said, according to CBS Philadelphia. However, the inspector made clear that the district attorney's office would decide whether the use of deadly force was legally justified.

That assessment is separate from the initial police description of an attempted robbery. Investigators must establish whether the circumstances met the legal requirements for self-defence.

The gun carrier's licence confirms that he was permitted to carry a firearm, according to police. It does not, by itself, determine whether firing the weapon was lawful. The shooting also drew attention because of its proximity to Christmas Village, one of Philadelphia's seasonal attractions.

The German-style market officially opened for the Christmas season on Thanksgiving Day, 26 November, following a preview weekend. Situated across LOVE Park, City Hall's courtyard and North Broad Street, the attraction features festive stalls, seasonal food and a 30-foot German Christmas pyramid.

According to the organisers' official schedule, the market closes at 9 p.m. on Saturdays and runs through 27 December, excluding Christmas Day. Saturday's shooting occurred after the market had closed, rather than during its trading hours.

Police had not announced charges as of 29 November, with witness statements and video evidence forming part of the continuing investigation.