A Black Friday shopping trip at an Oregon mall took an alarming turn after reports of an active shooter sent shoppers running for safety. However, what initially appeared to be a shooting incident at Clackamas Town Center turned out to be a chaotic social media stunt involving two men, a baseball bat, and a piñata reportedly filled with cash.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office later confirmed that no shots had been fired and there had never been an active shooter inside the shopping centre. Instead, investigators determined that the noise of a piñata being struck had been mistaken for gunfire, while shoppers rushing towards the money were apparently mistaken for people fleeing an attack.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident, which authorities said was an attempt to record a video they hoped would go viral. The unusual explanation quickly attracted attention online, with shoppers and social media users reacting to how a Black Friday prank had escalated into an emergency response.

Piñata Prank Triggers Active Shooter Reports at Mall

According to a report from On The Record, deputies were dispatched to Clackamas Town Center on Friday, 27 November, following reports of a possible active shooter during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said it received the initial reports at approximately 4:08 p.m. Deputies arrived within minutes and established that there had been no shooting and no threat to the public.

Investigators subsequently discovered that two individuals had been hitting a piñata with a bat as part of an attempted viral video. The piñata was reportedly filled with money, prompting some shoppers to run towards the cash as it became available.

Authorities believe the combination of the loud impacts and people moving quickly through the mall caused confusion among other visitors. Some interpreted the sounds as gunfire and believed the shoppers running away were escaping an attack, leading to emergency calls.

The two individuals were identified as Seth Anthony Henry, 26, and Josiah Samuel Bridges, 28, both from Portland. Deputies arrested both men and transported them to the Clackamas County Jail.

Henry was booked on a second-degree disorderly conduct charge and an outstanding arrest warrant, while Bridges was booked on a second-degree disorderly conduct charge. The arrests were announced by the sheriff's office in an update released at 6:30 p.m.

Shoppers Describe Confusion as Social Media Users React

The sheriff's office shared photographs of the piñata head and the bat involved in the incident, alongside its clarification that the initial reports were inaccurate.

The announcement prompted reactions from people who had been inside or near the shopping centre when the commotion unfolded.

One commenter, Ronnie Clements, recalled being in the food court when people began running. They said they had not heard any gunshots but decided to leave anyway because of the panic.

Another commenter, Deisy Uriarte Vargas, said she had been in the parking lot when she heard people screaming and running, prompting her to stay outside rather than enter the mall.

Other users questioned how the sound of a piñata being struck could have been mistaken for gunfire. One commenter pointed out that the hollow sound of a piñata might have contributed to the confusion, while another highlighted the seriousness of making a false emergency report.

The sheriff's office reiterated that there was no active shooter and no danger to the public at any point during the incident.

Although the stunt was reportedly intended to generate online attention, its consequences extended beyond the people filming it. What began as an attempt to create a viral Black Friday video resulted in frightened shoppers, emergency calls, and two arrests.