A retired Brazilian police officer has been released from pre-trial detention while facing charges over an assault on a couple inside their residential building. Security footage appears to show him striking his 62-year-old neighbour and pushing the man's 59-year-old wife during the confrontation in Cuiabá.

The case centres on Luciano Testa, 56, a retired Civil Police investigator. He was arrested on 30 June 2026 after the assault, which reportedly took place on 11 June and was recorded by the building's surveillance cameras.

Retired Brazilian Police Officer Faces Restrictions After Release

The footage appears to show the couple entering the lift, followed by another man. Testa then steps inside with his female companion and stands facing his neighbour, with his back towards the lift doors.

A couple of minutes later, a confrontation begins. As the couple appear to try to leave, Testa seems to prevent them from exiting before punching and beating the older man.

The woman attempts to intervene, but Testa also pushes her away. The footage shows the confrontation taking place in the confined space of the lift.

🚨 INDIGNACIÓN EN BRASIL: Policía jubilado quedó libre tras brutal golpiza a pareja de adultos mayores en un ascensor 🇧🇷



El 11 de junio de 2026, Luciano Testa, exinvestigador de la Policía Civil de 56 años, atacó a puños y patadas a su vecino de 62 años y agredió a la esposa de… pic.twitter.com/weuS9beRvY — 𝐈𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐀𝐥𝐦𝐚𝐌𝐢𝐚 (@InesBetancur1) November 26, 2026

Testa initially faced charges of bodily harm, insult and sexual harassment. His preventive detention was later revoked and he was released. Mato Grosso reported that the magistrate replaced detention with precautionary measures.

The judge ruled that the circumstances behind Testa's pre-trial detention had changed. According to the ruling, one of the victims had moved to another state, reducing the risk of further encounters between them.

The release followed the circulation of footage of the June confrontation. Testa has maintained that the dispute began before that assault. He claimed that the older male resident had sexually harassed him inside a lift in August 2025.

Testa said the alleged incident happened as a lift door was closing. He claimed his neighbour approached him from behind and rubbed against him. Footage he presented in support of his account has prompted questions about his version of events.

Elevator Footage Raises Questions About Retired Brazilian Cop's Account

Testa has disputed the public reaction, saying he has been unfairly portrayed online. In a statement, he said: 'They are massacring me on the internet. Saying absurd things.'

He also challenged the way the incident had been reported, arguing that describing him as a police officer who assaulted an older man overlooked an important distinction. He said: 'we are practically the same age.'

The former investigator said he intended to publish a video showing documents he believes support his claims. Footage shown after his statement appears to show Testa standing at the lift entrance and blocking the door as his neighbour approaches.

Rather than moving aside, Testa appears to stand directly in front of the lift doors, with his back towards the entrance, preventing the man from getting inside.

El caso de la agresión a un adulto mayor dentro de un ascensor en un condominio de Cuiabá (MT) ha dado un giro inesperado tras la difusión de imágenes que ponen en duda la versión del policía civil retirado investigado por el incidente.



🏢 El expolicía afirmó que la víctima… pic.twitter.com/7ha4KCf503 — 𝐈𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐀𝐥𝐦𝐚𝐌𝐢𝐚 (@InesBetancur1) November 26, 2026

The recording does not establish that physical contact took place during the encounter. Its contents have nevertheless added to scrutiny of Testa's account.

Authorities are investigating the June assault, while the earlier recording has become another point of interest in the case. Testa remains free while the criminal proceedings continue and is due to face trial under the restrictions imposed on him.