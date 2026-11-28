George Gordon, 65, told police he was the only person who loved his friend Delia McInerney after officers discovered her body in a freezer at his flat in St Helens, Merseyside, Liverpool Crown Court heard on Monday, 23 November. Gordon admits killing McInerney but denies murder.

Prosecutors allege Gordon murdered McInerney, who was 62 when she died, on 11 or 12 April 2023, days before her planned move to Portugal with her five guinea pigs. Police discovered her remains on 8 January 2026, nearly three years after her death.

According to ITV News, jurors heard that officers found McInerney's dismembered remains inside a chest freezer, with her heart found separately in a carrier bag.

Gordon initially told police that he had killed McInerney to end her suffering following an alleged overdose, prosecutors said. He now maintains that he acted in self-defence.

Murder Trial Hears Claims Gordon Impersonated McInerney

Prosecutor Martin Reid KC told jurors that Gordon had purchased a sledgehammer and a handsaw before McInerney's death. He had also collected prescriptions for medicines subsequently detected in her system, the court heard.

Reid said Gordon ordered a chest freezer after McInerney died. The prosecutor also alleged that Gordon obtained thousands of pounds from her bank accounts and secured a loan and credit cards in her name.

Prosecutors said Gordon impersonated McInerney in messages to friends and neighbours, providing different explanations for her whereabouts after her death.

Jurors were shown correspondence allegedly sent by Gordon claiming that he and McInerney had attended King Charles III's coronation in May 2023. Other messages suggested she was living abroad.

Concerns about McInerney's welfare arose after the Department for Work and Pensions was unable to contact her regarding changes to her benefits. Police arrested Gordon at his flat on 8 January following further enquiries.

Murder Trial Examines Gordon's Remarks to Police

In a statement presented to the court, Detective Constable Nazeel Faruque said Gordon had spoken about his life following McInerney's death and expressed a desire to be reunited with her.

A statement from Detective Constable Aileen Stone described how Gordon repeatedly refused food, fluids and medication following his arrest.

'I was the only one who loved her,' Gordon told officers, according to Stone's statement.

Gordon also claimed McInerney had taken several medicines, including medication belonging to him. Prosecutors said he initially maintained that he had struck her with a hammer to end her suffering.

Pathologist Unable to Establish Cause of Death

Home Office forensic pathologist Dr Matthew Lyall told Liverpool Crown Court that McInerney's cause of death could not be established, although examinations revealed evidence of blunt force trauma to her head.

Lyall explained that the condition of her remains and the prolonged period of freezing complicated the post-mortem examination.

He raised the possibility that damage to McInerney's body had deliberately concealed other injuries but acknowledged that this concern could not be substantiated.

Jurors also heard that McInerney's five guinea pigs were discovered inside the freezer. Veterinary pathologist Dr Emanuele Ricci, who conducted post-mortem examinations on two of the animals, said that, in his professional opinion, both had died by drowning.

Gordon has admitted offences relating to the concealment of McInerney's body and fraudulent financial activity after her death. He denies murder and causing unnecessary suffering to animals.