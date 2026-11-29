A victim called Singaporean trainee doctor Ryan Cho an 'abhorrent sexual predator' as women confronted him over secret recordings in hospital toilets during a pre-sentence hearing in Melbourne.

Cho, 29, pleaded guilty in July 2026 to 13 rolled-up charges, including producing intimate images, stalking, producing and possessing child abuse material, installing optical surveillance devices and failing to comply with police directions. He initially faced more than 900 charges before prosecutors and defence lawyers agreed to combine them into 13 counts.

ABC reported that Cho had filmed 874 victims across his hospital and sharehouse offending. The hospital cases involved 868 victims across three facilities, according to the figures presented in court, while CNA reported that 3,042 videos were recorded in connection with the hospital offending.

The hospital offending took place between 2024 and 2025 and involved predominantly female medical staff. Cho was remanded in custody on 26 November after a three-day pre-sentence hearing at the County Court of Victoria. He is due to be sentenced on 12 February 2027.

One woman addressed him directly in her victim impact statement: 'You are an abhorrent sexual predator. You are weak, you are meek, there is nothing distinctive about you, easily forgettable.'

How the Secret Recordings Were Made

Crown prosecutor Mark Gibson KC told the court that Cho concealed a mobile phone inside a mesh laundry bag, which he hung from hooks installed on toilet doors. Small holes cut into the bag allowed the phone to record people using the cubicles. Gibson said Cho also blocked other toilets and tampered with locks to funnel staff towards the cubicles where the phone was recording.

Cho retrieved the bag after his shifts and organised the footage into folders on his laptop, categorising recordings by victim and location.

Court figures identified 541 victims at Austin Hospital, 277 at Royal Melbourne Hospital and 50 at Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, bringing the total to 868 across the three hospitals. ABC reported 874 victims across the wider case, including the separate sharehouse offending.

Two girls, aged eight and 10, who were the daughters of a hospital employee, were also filmed. The hospital offending came to light in July 2025 after an Austin Hospital employee discovered a phone recording inside a staff toilet cubicle.

Separately, in 2021, Cho stalked a former housemate and recorded 104 videos and took 3,424 images of her and her friends, according to The Straits Times.

Victims Describe Lasting Trauma

Women who discovered they had been filmed described anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Some said they no longer felt safe using workplace or public toilets, while others changed their routines to avoid them.

Oncology nurse Courtney Whelan, who worked at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre and waived her right to anonymity, told reporters she had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression. She said she had not used the bathroom at work since discovering she had been filmed. Other victims described shame, humiliation and a loss of trust in colleagues.

Defence and Prosecution Dispute Cho's Remorse

Defence barrister Belinda Franjic told the court that Cho had expressed 'genuine remorse' and taken steps towards rehabilitation. She said he had been diagnosed with schizoid personality disorder and voyeuristic disorder.

Franjic said Cho had become caught up in his 'voyeuristic fantasies' and had failed to consider the impact on his victims. She described the offending as something that 'beggars belief' and said it was unprecedented in Victoria. Gibson disputed the claim of genuine remorse, arguing that Cho had shown self-pity rather than concern for his victims. He described Cho's rehabilitation prospects as 'guarded', citing a psychiatric assessment that his risk of sexual reoffending was moderate to high.

Cho Told Psychiatrist That Police Caused Victims' Distress

The court heard that Cho told a psychiatrist that police had caused his victims distress by alerting them to his offending.

Judge Gabriele Cannon questioned whether Cho had considered the consequences for his victims, saying his medical training should have taught him the importance of privacy, dignity and treating people respectfully. As a Singaporean citizen, Cho faces deportation at the end of his sentence.