An ICE agent charged with felony assault in Minnesota is seeking federal protection following a highway confrontation on 5 February 2026. Prosecutors allege Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr. pointed his firearm at two motorists during the encounter.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent faces two felony counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. His lawyers dispute the allegations and are fighting to keep the state prosecution in federal court.

The incident occurred during Operation Metro Surge, US President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement campaign in Minnesota. In a memorandum filed on 12 November, Morgan's lawyers argued that his actions were sufficiently connected to his official duties to justify federal jurisdiction.

Minnesota ICE Agent Assault Case Presents Conflicting Accounts

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced the charges on 16 April. Prosecutors allege Morgan drove an unmarked rental SUV along the shoulder of eastbound Highway 62 to bypass congested traffic.

According to prosecutors, a Cadillac driver briefly obstructed Morgan's passage before returning to the traffic lane. Morgan allegedly pulled alongside the vehicle, lowered his window and pointed his firearm at both occupants.

Prosecutors maintain that the motorists did not know Morgan was a federal officer. His lawyers challenge that account, citing subsequent statements in which the Cadillac driver indicated he suspected Morgan might be associated with ICE.

The defence presents a different version of the confrontation. Morgan's lawyers maintain that he was returning to base under orders after encountering threats during his deployment.

In their 12 November memorandum, defence lawyers argued that the Cadillac twice moved into Morgan's path and braked sharply. They maintain that Morgan displayed his firearm defensively without pointing it at either occupant.

Morgan also testified that he mistakenly believed the highway shoulder was a traffic lane. His lawyers noted that his rental vehicle lacked emergency lights and sirens that could identify him as a federal officer.

Nobody was injured during the encounter.

'Agent Morgan was on duty, acting under federal authority and protecting himself and his partner when this encounter occurred,' Rachel K. Paulose, managing attorney at the Upper Midwest Law Center and Morgan's counsel, said in a 13 November statement.

ICE Agent Assault Case Raises Questions Over Federal Immunity

Morgan's lawyers are relying on Section 1442 of Title 28 of the US Code, which allows eligible federal officers facing state criminal prosecutions to seek federal jurisdiction.

Minnesota prosecutors opposed Morgan's notice of removal in a 17 June court filing. They argued that his alleged conduct lacked a sufficient connection to his federal immigration enforcement responsibilities.

Morgan's defence intends to invoke immunity under the US Constitution's Supremacy Clause. His lawyers argue that his actions were federally authorised and necessary to protect himself and his colleague.

However, retaining the prosecution in federal court would not automatically establish immunity or dismiss the charges. Those questions require separate legal determinations.

Morgan testified before US District Judge Nancy Brasel during evidentiary proceedings held on 9 and 13 October. The two motorists invoked their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination and did not testify.

Paulose has warned that the jurisdictional dispute could influence similar prosecutions elsewhere, although any wider consequences remain uncertain.

Under Minnesota law, each assault count carries a maximum prison sentence of seven years. Any eventual sentence would depend on the outcome of the proceedings and applicable sentencing rules.

No decision on the jurisdictional dispute was identified in publicly available information reviewed as of 29 November 2026. Morgan is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.