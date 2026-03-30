Pope Leo XIV delivered a powerful message on Palm Sunday, asserting that Jesus does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war. Speaking to the faithful gathered in St Peter's Square, the pontiff highlighted the contrast between the teachings of Christ and the ongoing use of religious language to justify military action.

During the Mass for the Lord's Passion, the Pope reflected on Jesus' revelation as the King of Peace, emphasising His commitment to meekness and non-violence even in the face of persecution and death. Pope Leo XIV's statements drew renewed attention after a senior Pentagon leader recently invoked Jesus to support military initiatives, underscoring the tension between faith and armed conflict.

Jesus as the King of Peace: Rejecting War and Violence

In his homily, Pope Leo XIV repeatedly described Jesus as the 'King of Peace'. He recalled the events of the Passion, noting that while violence surrounded Him, Jesus offered Himself to humanity without resistance. The Pope cited the incident in which one of Jesus' disciples struck the high priest's servant, cutting off his ear, and Jesus commanded the disciple to put away his sword.

'Put your sword back into its place, for all who take the sword will perish by the sword,' the Pope said, highlighting the enduring message that violence cannot be justified even through prayer. He further cited Isaiah 1:15, warning that God does not listen to prayers from hands 'full of blood', reinforcing that war and prayer cannot coexist in moral terms.

Contrasting Messages: Pentagon Leader's Invocation of Jesus

The Pope's call for peace contrasts sharply with recent remarks from a Pentagon leader who used religious language to defend military action. Analysts note that such statements can create a perception of divine endorsement for armed conflict, which Pope Leo XIV's homily directly rejects. The juxtaposition of these messages highlights the ongoing debate over the role of religion in justifying contemporary warfare.

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Global Suffering and the Moral Weight of War

Pope Leo XIV also addressed the humanitarian toll of conflict, lamenting the wounds suffered by the human family. He described the 'painful groans of all those who are oppressed by violence and are victims of war' and urged the faithful to recognise their shared responsibility to reject violence.

In reference to the Blessed Virgin Mary at the foot of the cross, he invoked the words of Servant of God Bishop Tonino Bello, asking for hope that the injustices of peoples are counted, that the flashes of war are fading, and that the tears of victims of violence are soon dried.

The pontiff's message underscores a clear moral framework within Christian teachings, contrasting sharply with political or military attempts to claim divine support for violent action. Observers note that Pope Leo XIV's emphasis on mercy, empathy, and brotherhood offers a stark reminder of the ethical principles at the heart of faith.

Religious Teachings vs Political Justifications

By highlighting Jesus' unwavering rejection of violence, Pope Leo XIV drew a distinction between the spiritual mission of Christianity and its potential misappropriation in political or military contexts. His homily serves as a reminder that religious teachings on peace remain central to the faith, even as global conflicts continue to challenge ethical and moral boundaries.