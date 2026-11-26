A pregnant inmate has escaped from custody in New Mexico after allegedly taking control of a prison transport vehicle during a stop at a fast-food restaurant while being transported back to prison following a prenatal medical appointment.

Rebecca Taylor, 26, reportedly drove away in a Dodge Journey on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, after three correctional officers transporting her and another inmate stopped to collect food at a Whataburger restaurant in Albuquerque.

The New Mexico Corrections Department confirmed the escape and launched a multi-agency search. The abandoned vehicle and Taylor's orange prison jumpsuit were subsequently recovered, but she remained at large, according to reports by the BBC and PUNCH.

Inmate Takes Control of Vehicle During Food Stop

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the transport team stopped at approximately 11.35am on Wednesday at a Whataburger restaurant near 98th Street in Albuquerque.

During the stop, Taylor allegedly unbuckled herself, climbed into the driver's seat and drove away in the Dodge Journey.

New Mexico Corrections Department spokesperson Brittany Roembach told the Albuquerque Journal that Taylor had not been restrained during transportation because she was pregnant.

'Because Taylor is pregnant, she was not restrained during transport,' Roembach said.

She added that one of the officers was accompanying the vehicle but was not inside it when the escape occurred.

The second inmate travelling with Taylor managed to exit the vehicle and was subsequently returned to the Corrections Department's custody, according to officials.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that authorities located the abandoned Dodge Journey at approximately 12.30pm near Crestview Drive in south-west Albuquerque using its GPS tracking system. Taylor was not inside the vehicle.

A cellphone belonging to the transport team was subsequently found near Alamosa Park and handed to New Mexico State Police officers by members of the public at approximately 2.40pm, Roembach said.

Meanwhile, PUNCH, citing US media reports, said Taylor's orange prison jumpsuit was discovered approximately three and a half miles south of the restaurant, near the intersection of 98th Street and Rio Bravo Boulevard. KOAT also reported that the clothing was recovered in the area after 3.30pm.

Statewide Prison Lockdown After Escape

Taylor's disappearance prompted the New Mexico Corrections Department to place all state prison facilities under lockdown while authorities coordinated efforts to locate her.

The BBC reported that the statewide lockdown was lifted at 6am on Thursday, 26 November. However, the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants, where Taylor had been held, remained under 'modified movement' restrictions.

The facility also temporarily suspended visits, with no visitors allowed while additional security restrictions remained in place.

Multiple Agencies Join Search For Escaped Inmate

A multi-agency search was launched involving the New Mexico State Police, Albuquerque Police Department, Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, US Marshals Service and the Corrections Department's Security Threat Intelligence Unit, according to information released by the department.

Search teams have been following leads and checking public transportation options, including Greyhound buses and Amtrak trains, as authorities continue efforts to establish Taylor's whereabouts.

According to the Corrections Department, Taylor is from Cleveland, Texas, and has connections to Houston and the Albuquerque area.

The department has warned members of the public against approaching her if she is spotted.

'Please be aware that wanted individuals can be unpredictable and may react in unexpected ways when approached or confronted,' the department said in a statement quoted by PUNCH.

Members of the public have been urged to contact law enforcement immediately if they see Taylor or have information about her whereabouts.

Taylor Was Serving Six-Year Sentence For Theft And Burglary

Taylor was serving a six-year prison sentence in connection with multiple theft and burglary charges at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants, according to local broadcaster KOAT.

PUNCH reported that Taylor had previously been linked to a vehicle theft incident in October 2025. Police said she and an accomplice fled officers in a stolen Dodge Ram pickup during the incident.

Taylor had been transported from the correctional facility in Grants to Albuquerque for a prenatal medical appointment before the escape, according to the Corrections Department.

As of the latest reports on Thursday, 26 November, Taylor remained at large, with multiple law enforcement agencies continuing the search. The Western New Mexico Correctional Facility maintained additional security restrictions, including a temporary suspension of visits.