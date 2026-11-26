The Pentagon is considering a loan to Hadrian Automation, a California startup using artificial intelligence and robotics to manufacture aerospace and defence components. Internal documents reviewed by ProPublica put the potential financing at $15 billion (£11.44 billion), a figure the Pentagon disputes. Hadrian has received investment from 1789 Capital, the venture capital firm Donald Trump Jr. joined as a partner after the 2024 election.

The reported loan would be nearly twice Hadrian's $7.87 billion (£6 billion) valuation after an August 2026 funding round. The documents show Pentagon staff questioning whether the company can expand and hire quickly enough. They describe a proposal for a dozen automated factories to increase production of munitions, drones and precision components.

A separate report by Politico on 25 November identified a Hadrian-led consortium, the Arsenal Acceleration Network, as the group seeking the financing. The consortium was seeking a $15 billion loan from the Pentagon's Office of Strategic Capital alongside a proposed $10 billion (£7.63 billion) in private capital. The Pentagon had made no commitment to fund the project, Politico reported.

If approved at the reported amount, the loan would rank among the largest government loans in US history. ProPublica reported it would be about 10 times the largest deal in the Pentagon's recent lending activity. The proposal could involve partnerships with other defence companies and commercial businesses.

Loan Size and Production Capacity

Hadrian announced a $1.37 billion (£1.04 billion) funding round in August 2026, with major participation from 1789 Capital. The firm first invested in Hadrian in 2025. A spokesperson said it holds a minority stake but did not disclose its size.

The Navy announced an investment of up to $900 million (£686 million) in March 2026 for a public-private effort to manufacture submarine components. Hadrian said its Alabama facility was expected to reach full production in about two years, ProPublica reported. The company has disclosed little about its production volumes.

Hadrian's Production Record

Hadrian was founded in 2020 by Chris Power, an Australian entrepreneur who says he moved to the United States in 2019 with about $6,000. He began cold-calling machine shops to identify manufacturing bottlenecks. Power said many aerospace and defence suppliers relied on small workshops whose experienced workers were nearing retirement. Hadrian combines software and robotics to automate precision manufacturing and reduce reliance on specialised labour.

In 2024, Hadrian executives told Forbes that the company had spent its first two years trying to replicate components for two customers in a small California demonstration factory. They did not identify the customers or parts. In congressional testimony in 2025, Power said Hadrian had made components for missile systems, fighter jets, spacecraft and naval vessels.

Lending Rules and Taxpayer Exposure

The Office of Strategic Capital (OSC), established during the Biden administration, is a Pentagon lending unit intended to support industrial capacity for defence and commercial applications. Federal law bars the office from financing investments in technology with exclusively defence applications.

A Pentagon document reviewed by ProPublica says the proposed factories could 'pivot rapidly to commercial applications'. The reference appears intended to address the programme's dual-use requirement, but does not establish whether the proposal meets all lending criteria.

Former defence officials told ProPublica the arrangement could leave the government financing Hadrian's expansion and then buying its products. They said this could raise questions about taxpayer exposure and fair consideration for competing manufacturers.

Pentagon and White House Responses

The Pentagon said discussions were at an early stage and disputed the $15 billion figure. It said political connections do not influence funding decisions and that other multibillion-dollar deals had been agreed but not announced. A White House official said Hadrian approached the Pentagon and described the talks as extremely preliminary.

1789 Capital said it does not participate in government contracting decisions involving its portfolio companies. Trump Jr.'s lawyer, Alan Garten, said his client played no role in Hadrian being considered for a contract and had no involvement in its operations. Garten said Trump Jr. had never sought to influence government decisions for personal benefit. Hadrian did not respond to ProPublica's request for comment.