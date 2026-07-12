Two royal families. One tragic occasion. And a wealth gap so vast it has reignited an old question: does Britain's monarchy come anywhere close to Qatar's?

The comparison resurfaced this week after Buckingham Palace sent condolences to the Al Thani family following the death of Qatar's Father Amir, drawing fresh attention to how differently the two monarchies are funded and the vast disparity in their estimated wealth.

British vs Qatari Royals: Which Royal Family Is Worth More?

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By most estimates, there is no real contest. The Al Thani family, Qatar's ruling dynasty, is widely estimated to be worth around £265 billion ($335 billion), built largely on Qatar's vast natural gas wealth and the country's global investments through the Qatar Investment Authority, which includes stakes in landmark assets such as London's Shard, Harrods, and the Empire State Building.

This far exceeds estimates of the British royal family's wealth. Estimates of the British royal family's wealth vary widely depending on whether institutional assets such as the Crown Estate and Crown Jewels are included. While some estimates place the monarchy's broader assets at around £22 billion ($28 billion), King Charles III's personal fortune is thought to be considerably smaller.

Getting a full picture of either family's finances is no simple task. Both hold sprawling, opaque portfolios of property and state-linked assets, and neither has historically disclosed specifics, leaving figures pieced together from filings and outside estimates.

Qatar's wealth is tied directly to state energy exports and its sovereign investment fund, placing the Al Thani family among the world's wealthiest dynasties, while the British royal family relies on inherited private estates, income from the Duchies, and the Sovereign Grant, which is funded through Crown Estate profits.

Condolence Message Puts the Wealth Gap Back in the Spotlight

The renewed comparisons followed the death of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Qatar's Father Amir, who ruled from 1995 until his 2013 abdication. King Charles and Queen Camilla released a joint statement mourning his passing.

'Their Majesties The King and Queen were deeply saddened to learn of the death of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar,' the statement read. It praised his 'distinguished service to Qatar' and role in transforming the country.

'His Highness dedicated many years of distinguished service to Qatar, guiding the nation through a transformative period in its history. His leadership, vision and commitment to the welfare of the Qatari people were widely admired, both within Qatar and around the world,' they wrote.

The King and Queen extended their 'most heartfelt condolences' to Sheikh Tamim, the Al Thani family, and the people of Qatar.

Inside the Ties Between the British and Qatari Royal Houses

The two families' relationship has largely played out through state visits rather than personal ones. King Charles has not visited Qatar during his reign, but hosted Sheikh Tamim for an official two-day state visit to the UK in December 2024, featuring a ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade and a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

Qatari royals have also made high-profile investments on British soil. Sheikha Mozah bint Nasser Al Missned, one of Sheikh Hamad's three wives, reportedly spent around £111 million ($140 million) acquiring three adjoining townhouses on Cornwall Terrace, overlooking Regent's Park.

According to property records, the properties are being merged into a single 17-bedroom residence, with plans said to include 14 reception rooms, a cinema, a juice bar, and a swimming pool, illustrating the scale of private wealth often associated with members of Qatar's ruling family.