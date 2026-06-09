Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was photographed driving near his home on the Sandringham estate on 4 June, a rare public sighting that has sharpened scrutiny of King Charles' embattled younger brother as police inquiries and financial questions swirl around him. The 66-year-old former Duke of York was seen close to Marsh Farm, where he now lives, with a distinct purple mark running from his right temple down towards his cheek.

Read more What Happened to Ex-Prince Andrew? Former Duke of York Seen With Noticeable Bruise on Face What Happened to Ex-Prince Andrew? Former Duke of York Seen With Noticeable Bruise on Face

Andrew has largely vanished from public life, stripped of his military titles and royal patronages and moved out of the spotlight as allegations about his ties to the late convicted sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein continued to stalk him. His exile from front-line royal duties was followed by a highly publicised civil settlement in the United States and, more recently, by formal investigations in the UK into both his conduct in public office and his private dealings.

Witnesses who spotted Andrew behind the wheel at Sandringham noted the bruise-like discolouration on his face, quickly prompting online speculation about his health and circumstances. A source briefed the Daily Mail that the mark was not a 'cause for concern' and insisted there had been 'no drama' around the incident. The Times of London separately reported that the mark was believed to be linked to a non-serious medical condition, without giving further detail.

None of that stopped the image from racing around social media, where the combination of a reclusive royal, an unexplained facial mark and a long-running scandal proved predictably combustible. In the current climate, almost any new photograph of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is treated less as a routine sighting and more as a fresh piece of evidence in an unfinished story.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the Power of a 'Rare Appearance'

Royal commentator Amanda Matta has argued that the reaction to Andrew's Sandringham drive fits a pattern seen with other senior royals once mystery begins to cling to them. She pointed back to the wave of rumour surrounding Catherine, Princess of Wales, during her prolonged absence from engagements earlier in 2024 while she recovered from abdominal surgery, before later disclosing a cancer diagnosis.

'The public often seizes on 'rare public appearances' by royal family members when there's a story that feels unfinished,' Matta said. Any glimpse of Catherine during that period, she suggested, carried far more weight than usual simply because so many unanswered questions were in circulation.

The scandal involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has deepened for the royals. Court documents suggest Buckingham Palace has known for years about allegations the former prince was sharing government secrets when he was Britain's trade envoy. pic.twitter.com/lakSTFZURC — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) May 31, 2026

'Now, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is also on the receiving end of this extreme scrutiny due to the ongoing status of several investigations into his alleged misconduct,' she said. In her view, a section of the public appears 'hungry for any sign that he will be facing consequences and seizing on every appearance and tidbit of news about him as a result.'

That hunger is not fuelled only by the Epstein fallout. Andrew's finances and property arrangements are now being picked over in unusual detail, as taxpayers ask how a man pushed out of official duties still manages to live on royal land in some comfort.

Property Deals Keep Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Under the Microscope

The Sandringham sighting landed just as a report by the National Audit Office raised fresh questions about Andrew's money-making activities while living at Royal Lodge, the sprawling Windsor estate he occupied for decades under a long lease with a nominal 'peppercorn rent.'

According to the review, Andrew generated income by subletting three cottages on the estate. The watchdog did not state how much he earned, but the very fact of undisclosed rental income on quasi-public property has drawn criticism.

Highlighted that his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, reside in rent-controlled palace properties funded by King Charles through the Privy Purse. Neither princess is accused of any wrongdoing. Even so, Matta noted that public curiosity has expanded to include them.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s rare appearance has once again sparked conversation around the royal family since being stripped of his titles. The former Duke of York, was photographed driving near his Sandringham estate home: https://t.co/iG7mwJCcax pic.twitter.com/4nOS8cVPg6 — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) June 9, 2026

'That scrutiny and anticipation of consequence even extends to his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who face no specific allegations of misdeeds but still find themselves the subject of rumour and speculation with every week that passes,' she said.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's grip on Royal Lodge did not survive the escalating controversy. He was evicted from the property in 2025 following renewed attention on his association with Epstein and the wider questions that relationship raised about judgement and accountability at the heart of the monarchy. He has consistently denied any criminal wrongdoing.

Police inquiries, however, have gone beyond reputation. Officers are investigating whether Andrew improperly shared confidential trade information with Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy, a role that gave him access to commercially sensitive material. Officials have said the scope of that inquiry could widen to look at allegations of sexual misconduct connected to the same period.

In February, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, questioned and later released without charge. The investigation remains live and, at this stage, nothing has been proven in court. Authorities have not specified when their work is likely to conclude, and there has been no public indication that prosecutors are close to a decision.

That uncertainty leaves Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in an oddly suspended state. Shorn of his old status, living quietly at Marsh Farm and seen only in snatched moments through a car windscreen, he exists in the public imagination as both a fallen prince and an unresolved case. Until investigators give a definitive answer on whether he will face formal charges, every new image, bruise and property detail is likely to be pored over for meaning that may or may not be there, and all of it, fairly or not, should still be taken with a grain of salt.