Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly weighing up a bombshell public apology to King Charles in London this month to acknowledge years of family hurt without retracting their past claims, according to reports published on Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack.

In case you missed it, the reported move comes shortly after the Sussexes made a quiet trip to the monarch's Highgrove House residence in Gloucestershire last month alongside Queen Camilla, marking Meghan's first UK visit since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022.

A Rare UK Visit Isn't Enough To Heal Deep Royal Rifts

The secret gathering in Gloucestershire coincided with Harry completing his duties at the Invictus Games in Birmingham, allowing the King to spend rare personal time with young Archie and Lilibet.

This visit marked Meghan's first time stepping foot in Britain since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, signalling a rare shift in the couple's travel habits.

Palace officials later confirmed the meeting occurred behind closed doors, describing the reunion as a strictly private family occasion and choosing not to release any official photographs to the public.

During the same British trip, the family of four quietly visited Althorp Estate, the ancestral home of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, to pay a personal tribute at her final resting place.

Yet, despite the warm optics of their Gloucestershire reunion, half a decade of bitter institutional friction cannot be smoothed over by a single quiet afternoon.

The lingering fallout from explosive television interviews, a multi-part Netflix tell-all docuseries, and Harry's controversial memoir Spare created a deep structural fracture within the Firm.

Rebuilding Trust Without a Full Surrender

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now floating the idea of a carefully worded statement meant to give the monarch the respect he wants.

The proposed high-stakes gesture is designed to acknowledge the enormous pain experienced across both sides of the family since 2020 without forcing the Sussexes into a humiliating surrender.

A source speaking to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack explained that all parties now recognise that fundamental trust needs to be rebuilt before any lasting peace can happen.

'An apology doesn't have to be a surrender,' the insider revealed regarding the internal discussions.

'It's an acknowledgement that this family feud went too far, and Charles wants peace, but he also wants respect,' the source added.

Crucially, the insider stressed that any public statement would not require Harry and Meghan to take back their previous allegations of racism and mistreatment within the royal household.

Instead, the strategy centres on putting an end to the protracted public battle and addressing the severe emotional damage inflicted on everyone over the past five years.

'This isn't about Harry and Meghan admitting they were wrong about everything,' the source explained to Shuter.

'It's about acknowledging that the past five years have caused enormous pain, and the debate now is over what an apology should say, and, just as importantly, what it shouldn't.'

A Delicate PR Challenge To Restore Family Unity

Navigating this delicate process presents a massive public relations challenge for the couple as they attempt to balance personal dignity with royal protocol.

For King Charles, receiving an explicit public gesture of respect is viewed by palace aides as the essential first step towards restoring basic family unity.

However, industry experts note that crafting a statement capable of satisfying Buckingham Palace while preserving the Sussexes' personal narrative is a notoriously difficult task.

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Right now, discussions reportedly focus on removing controversial wording to ensure the gesture feels authentic rather than like PR stuff manufactured for headlines.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly until official palace announcements confirm a move.

The coming months will demonstrate whether this potential olive branch delivers the reconciliation both sides desperately need or simply stalls under intense public scrutiny.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for the Sussexes have issued official statements regarding the rumoured apology plans.