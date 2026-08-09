A brief interaction between Meghan Markle and David Foster has sparked fresh online speculation after a viral video appeared to show the music producer seemingly ignoring the Duchess of Sussex at a foundation event. Meghan appeared to gesture towards Foster, but he did not appear to acknowledge her, prompting viewers to dissect the awkward moment. The footage has quickly fuelled discussion across social media, with some viewers interpreting the exchange as a deliberate snub.

The moment came after Meghan and Prince Harry attended the David Foster Foundation's 40th anniversary gala in Canada, putting renewed attention on the couple's latest public appearance. The event, held in Victoria, British Columbia, on August 7, supported a charity that provides financial assistance to Canadian families with children undergoing life-saving organ transplants. The couple posed for photographs alongside Foster and his wife, Katharine McPhee.

Why the David Foster Red Carpet Clip Has Gone Viral

Footage from the red carpet appears to show Meghan smiling and gesturing towards Foster during a photo opportunity, seemingly attempting to direct him into position. Foster, however, does not appear to acknowledge her, instead walking past before McPhee stepped between them. Foster did appear to briefly speak with Harry during the same exchange.

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Foster and the Sussexes have maintained a friendship dating back to 2019, when he helped the couple arrange their private Christmas retreat on Vancouver Island by connecting them with a friend who owned the secluded property. Foster has previously spoken about helping Meghan and Harry and his connection to Canada. The couple also have a longstanding friendship with McPhee, who attended the same Los Angeles high school as Meghan.

The apparent snub, captured on video and shared widely on X, has since drawn considerable attention online. Yet the couple's existing ties to Foster and McPhee suggest the footage may be read differently from the interpretation that has gained traction. Neither Foster nor the Sussexes has publicly indicated that the exchange was intended as a snub.

TENSIONS on the red carpet! Meghan Markle publicly snubbed by host David Foster. Watch as he refuses to greet her and ignores her reaching hand. Ouch pic.twitter.com/Um02lbAYNG — Paula Matanovich © (@paulamatanovich) August 8, 2026

Why the Clip Divided Social Media

As with much celebrity body-language content, interpretations vary widely, and the footage has prompted a wave of commentary online. Many viewers have dissected the body language frame by frame, with much of the reaction focusing on Foster's apparent lack of eye contact with Meghan, despite his brief exchange with Harry moments later.

One commenter wrote: 'Wow, he really made his repugnance of the female Markle publicly obvious twice. He walked in front of her like she was invisible and then spoke with Harry behind her back.' Another added: 'Oh damn this was a David Foster event and he ignored her. He did acknowledge Harry from the back almost as if so he avoided her and only acknowledged him. Classy way of showing just cuz she is tagging along with a prince doesn't get her any respect in Hollywood.'

These are, however, the interpretations of anonymous social-media users. Some viewers have read deliberate coldness into the moment, while others may see it as an incidental interaction during the often chaotic nature of a red-carpet photo call. Neither Foster nor the Sussexes has commented on the interaction.

On the panel behind them, it says The David Foster Foundation. Did H&M donate in order to get an invite because David and his wife are clearly not interested in acknowledging them. It was H who said something to David first and all he got was a head nod out of the man. OUCH — Mickie (@GriffinTheory) August 8, 2026

She needs to learn to stop flapping her hands around trying to direct people, and keep her paws to herself. She has no grace whatsoever and always looks awkward. I'm sure she gives people the ick. — BitsyB (@bd_7869) August 8, 2026

They don't even make eye contact with the Snarkles. David is probably afraid that they will ask him for a loan. I have never seen any celebrity put something out into the gossip columns on a daily basis. Wow. She cannot do without er name being mentioned for one day. Name… — The Queen's wedding shudder. We are not amused. (@Msblowana) August 8, 2026

When the Microphone Moment Also Went Viral

This is not the first time footage involving Meghan has drawn attention for an uncomfortable public moment. At Kevin Costner's One805LIVE! charity fundraiser at his Santa Barbara-area estate in September 2023, another clip went viral for very different reasons. The event, which supported local first responders, saw Harry and Meghan make a surprise appearance and present Costner with the Heart of the Community Award.

Footage from the event appeared to show Meghan stepping towards a woman carrying a microphone as if she was expecting to speak. The woman, however, continued walking with the microphone, prompting Meghan to briefly reach towards it before the woman moved on. The clip attracted thousands of comments after being posted on X, with reactions ranging from criticism to claims of 'second-hand embarrassment'.

She’s all manic over the attention she thinks the lady is giving her the microphone 🤣 #TriggerWarning pic.twitter.com/l189RZGsFv — HarrysGreySuit (@hrrysgreysuit) September 23, 2023

Some viewers questioned whether Meghan had been expected to speak, while others interpreted the moment as an awkward misunderstanding. However, there was no official indication that Meghan had been scheduled to speak or that she had been barred from using the microphone. The event organisers confirmed that Harry and Meghan were there as special guests and that they presented Costner with an award.

The Foster clip and the earlier Costner footage continue to circulate online, fuelling fresh debate over Meghan's public appearances. In both cases, however, the viral interpretations go beyond what can be established from the footage alone. The footage, like so much of celebrity culture, is ambiguous, and what viewers see says as much about their own expectations as it does about the interaction itself.