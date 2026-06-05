Ex‑Prince Andrew is back under public scrutiny after new photographs showed a prominent bruise on his face during a rare appearance. The images quickly prompted questions about the former Duke of York's condition, with social media users offering a range of theories before reports pointed to a medical explanation.

The outing comes as Andrew remains largely out of public view following his withdrawal from royal duties and amid ongoing attention to his personal affairs. While speculation spread online, sources close to the duke have insisted there is no dramatic story behind the visible mark on his face.

Why Former Prince Andrew Was Seen With A Large Facial Bruise

The bruise was noticed during a recent outing, with photographs showing visible discolouration across part of Andrew's face. The images prompted immediate discussion, particularly given the former working royal's limited public appearances.

According to reports from The Telegraph and The Times, the injury was linked to a 'non-serious medical condition'. A source told The Telegraph that 'no drama' caused the bruise, appearing to dismiss suggestions that the mark resulted from an accident or a confrontation.

While no further medical details were publicly disclosed, the explanation appeared intended to calm growing speculation about the disgraced royal's condition. The photographs nevertheless generated significant interest, particularly because Andrew has maintained a relatively low profile since stepping back from public royal duties.

Former Prince Andrew with a large bruise on his face earlier today. pic.twitter.com/sGr9Lep1mn — Anonymous (@YourAnonOne) June 4, 2026

Social Media Users Share Their Own Theories About The Bruise

As images circulated online, social media users began examining the bruise and sharing their own assumptions about how it may have occurred.

Some focused on the appearance and colouring of the mark. One commenter wrote: 'Looks like there's a yellow bruise down his jowl. And beside his nose. Looks a few days old, judging by the colour and spread.'

Another user speculated about a possible altercation, writing: 'I'm curious as to who did it.' Others suggested the bruise may have been sustained only days before the photographs were taken.

The discussion also veered into references to Andrew's longstanding association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. One commenter wrote: 'He must have fell off his pedopony.' Another added: 'Did the girl fight back?'.

Meanwhile, one compared the sight to Prince Philip's condition before he passed away. 'He looks how his daddy did a few weeks before his demise,' the user remarked. Some royal followers noted that Prince Philip had 'dark almost bruise looking circles around his eyes' before he died.

The comments underlined how public discussion surrounding Andrew frequently returns to controversies that have continued to overshadow his reputation despite his retreat from official royal life.

He must have fell off his pedopony — Hopscotch (@hopscotch1q) June 4, 2026

Did the girl fight back? — Toek IJker 🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@TheF1990) June 4, 2026

Court Appearance Nears As Prince Andrew Faces Security Questions

The renewed attention comes ahead of a scheduled court appearance in July, when Andrew is expected to give evidence during the trial of a man accused of threatening him near his home. The case stems from an incident in which a man allegedly confronted and threatened him close to his residence.

Read more Ex-Prince Andrew Faces Misconduct-in-Office Probe Over Royal Ascot Allegation Ex-Prince Andrew Faces Misconduct-in-Office Probe Over Royal Ascot Allegation

Security surrounding Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's father has been a subject of discussion since he lost taxpayer‑funded police protection in 2022. The decision came three years after he stepped back from royal duties amid mounting controversy.

Although he no longer receives publicly funded protection, Andrew continues to maintain private security arrangements that he pays for himself. Dai Davies, former head of royal protection and a former divisional commander in the Metropolitan Police, believes Andrew pays for his security with the money he received after selling Sunninghill Park, a 12‑bedroom residence that the late Queen Elizabeth bought for him as a wedding gift when he married Sarah Ferguson. Davies also believed that he inherited money from the late monarch.

'How much he was left by his mother, I don't know. But if he was the favorite son, I can't imagine she would have left him penniless,' David said, per Hello!

With his upcoming court appearance approaching and fresh scrutiny surrounding his latest public outing, ex‑Prince Andrew is once again attracting attention despite largely remaining outside the public spotlight in recent years.