King Charles' alleged 'order' to Prince William, and the prince's reported refusal, has turned a routine royal scheduling decision into a fresh bit of palace theatre. The claim centres on William skipping Jimmy Carter's funeral in Washington, with royal author Norman Baker saying the Prince of Wales stayed home because it was Princess Kate's 43rd birthday.

The event in question was the state funeral for former US president Jimmy Carter, where Prince Edward represented the British royal family after King Charles was unable to travel to the United States. Baker's comments, reported by the Daily Mail and republished by Marie Claire and Newsweek, framed the absence as a choice between duty and family, and suggested William chose the latter.

King Charles And The William Decision

Baker told the Daily Mail that William is not the royal to call when somebody needs 'a royal to cut a ribbon,' and argued that he completes fewer official engagements than Charles or Princess Anne.

He then went further, saying, 'We might have expected William to represent the royals at events like the funeral for U.S. president Jimmy Carter, given his father's health ruled out transatlantic travel.'

Baker added, 'It is rumored that Charles ordered him to go, but he refused as it was [Princess] Kate's 43rd birthday [on January 9, 2025]... Prince Edward, 14th in line to the throne, was dispatched instead.'

The claim rests on Baker's account, not on any publicly confirmed palace statement, and the allegations does not establish that King Charles formally ordered Prince William to go.

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The wrinkle, of course, is that the supposed refusal has a plausible human logic. Kate was recovering from cancer at the time, and the idea that William would prioritise his wife's birthday over a transatlantic state funeral is hardly wild stuff in a family that has spent years insisting on firmer boundaries.

This story has travelled because it lands squarely in the monarchy's favourite tension, duty versus domestic life. William is heir apparent, not a spare with room to duck awkward engagements forever, and that makes every absence a little more loaded than it would be for someone lower down the line.

Baker's broader point was that William has made family-first choices more openly than previous generations, and that this may sit uneasily with the expectations attached to the future king. He told the Daily Mail that 'William has stated firmly that his family must come first,' then asked whether it is really possible for the heir to the throne to absent himself from royal duties.

The question is doing most of the work here. It is not just about one funeral, or even one birthday, but about the image William is building for himself, a more modern prince who seems less willing to be marshalled at every turn.

What Happened In Washington And The Palace Reading

The facts on the ground are less dramatic than the palace chatter. On 9 January 2025, Prince Edward travelled to Washington, D.C., to attend Carter's funeral on behalf of the royal family, while William stayed in Britain. People reported that Edward sat beside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the service, with the funeral taking place at Washington National Cathedral after Carter's state arrangements in the United States.

The royals did send somebody important, just not the one some observers might have expected. And once that happens, the speculation machine kicks in, as it always does, because the monarchy can never resist turning a diary clash into a constitutional mood board.

Whether Charles really told William to go is another matter entirely. William wants to stretch the old expectations of a working prince before those expectations start snapping back. If he is signalling that family comes first, that may play well with the public, but it also raises an obvious, slightly awkward question about the heir's availability when the calendar gets messy.

For now, the only firm conclusion is that a birthday, a funeral and a reported royal order have combined into another neatly packaged palace controversy, exactly the sort of thing the monarchy can never quite escape.