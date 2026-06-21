Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly pressing for taxpayer-funded security after a man accused of threatening him near his Sandringham home was also said to have searched online for the Princess of Wales and her children, a grim and rather unnerving twist to a case that has already dragged the former royal back into the spotlight.

The claim comes via The Telegraph, while the underlying court case against Alex Jenkinson, 39, is still pending. Nothing is confirmed yet, so the allegations should be treated with care.

Andrew lost his taxpayer-funded protection after King Charles stripped him of his style, titles and honours in October 2025, with Buckingham Palace saying it had 'initiated a formal process' to remove them. He is now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and the security question has plainly not gone away.

According to the latest reporting, he believes he is more exposed than other members of the family because of the long shadow cast by the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and the scrutiny around his public life.

Andrew's Security Question Has Returned To The Fore

The news came after Jenkinson was charged over an incident near Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate, where Andrew has been staying. Court reporting said the 39-year-old pleaded not guilty in May to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour intended to cause fear or provoke violence, and that a trial is listed for 29 July.

Reuters reported that he was granted bail with conditions, including a ban on contacting Andrew or entering certain royal properties. That part is already serious enough. The rest is the odd bit, and frankly the most unsettling.

According to the reporting picked up by The Telegraph and other outlets, officers say Jenkinson allegedly chased Andrew while wearing a balaclava and camouflage clothing. He was later found, reportedly, with a wooden-handled axe in his car and a palm-sized rock in his pocket.

The source also says police looked into his phone and found searches linked to weapons and methods of killing. None of that has been tested in open court, but it is the sort of detail that makes the whole episode feel uncomfortably sharp.

Andrew's view, as presented in the report, is that he remains a target because of 'fixated individuals,' with his past ties to Epstein and the fallout from his time as UK trade envoy among the factors that may have made him more vulnerable. There is no official confirmation of his demand for public protection, and no palace statement backing it, which matters here.

The claim is not the same thing as a settled fact. Still, it is easy to see why the argument has returned, because once a royal protection issue becomes public, it rarely stays tidy for long.

The Search History That Changed The Tone

What has pushed this story beyond a routine security row is the claim that Jenkinson's browser history included searches about the Princess of Wales and her children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside weapons and killing methods. That detail, reported by The Telegraph and repeated elsewhere, gave the case a broader and more alarming royal cast.

Kate Middleton is not the subject of the charge, of course, but her name entering the picture changed the temperature of the story immediately.

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That is also why Andrew's demand for more protection, if it is indeed being made, lands differently now than it would have a year ago. This is no longer just about an embattled royal weighing his own security after a reputational collapse. It is about a family whose every movement is watched, a court case that is still moving towards trial, and a man at the centre of it insisting he remains a live target.

The state of play is simple enough, even if the wider picture is not. Jenkinson is due back in court on 29 July, and Andrew may yet be called to give evidence by video link. That is where the real test begins.