King Charles, William, Harry and Meghan are once again at the centre of a familiar royal storm, with fresh claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could one day lose their titles if William becomes king. The latest round of speculation, reported through royal commentary and has also revived talk of a possible Charles-led reconciliation with Harry, though Meghan's place in any such settlement remains deeply unclear.

The Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in 2020 after the Sandringham Summit rejected their proposed 'half-in, half-out' model of working and commercial life. They kept their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles as honours, but the argument over how, when and whether those titles should continue to be used has never really gone away.

Now, with William waiting in the wings and tensions still said to be running high, the old dispute has been pulled back into view.

The Succession Question

The sharpest claim in the latest reporting came from royal expert Maureen Callahan, who said on The Royals Uncensored podcast that Harry and Meghan's titles 'will be stripped.' She suggested William would take a far harder line than Charles has so far been willing to adopt. The remark was reported by Express and framed as a forecast rather than a confirmed plan.

Nothing in the public record confirms that any formal move is under way to remove the couple's titles, and the idea remains speculative. Still, the language around the Sussexes has hardened.

Prince Harry And Meghan Warned Their ‘Titles Will Be Stripped’ And Americans ‘Will Be Cheering’ The Move Amid Royal Rift https://t.co/MXIafFJ5XR — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) June 13, 2026

Some senior royals remain uncomfortable with the way the couple continue to present themselves as royal figures despite leaving official duties six years ago. There is also a broader calculation at work. A future king would not be under the same pressure to tread carefully as a reigning monarch who is trying to keep the peace.

That is why Callahan's comments landed with force. She added that 'We in America will be cheering William on,' a line that was as much about transatlantic royal fatigue as it was about palace intrigue.

The same reporting goes further still, claiming that even Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could lose their titles under William's reign. That, too, remains unverified. It is the kind of detail that travels quickly in royal gossip circles, but it should be treated cautiously until any official position is made plain.

Read more Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Divorce Rumours: King Charles Allegedly Delivers Shock Ultimatum to the Duke of Sussex Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Divorce Rumours: King Charles Allegedly Delivers Shock Ultimatum to the Duke of Sussex

Reconciliation or a Code Word for Divorce?

The more delicate thread running through the story is King Charles's alleged wish to bring Harry back into some kind of conversation with the family. Charles has asked his deputy private secretary, Theo Rycroft, to help ease the brothers back onto speaking terms.

The aide is described as making reconciliation his 'number one mission,' with Harry's reported UK visit this summer for an Invictus Games event seen as the likely opening.

The strategy, if it exists, appears simple enough on paper and far harder in practice. First a meeting between Charles and Harry, then, perhaps, an attempt to bring William into the room. Whether that sounds like diplomacy or wishful thinking probably depends on how long one has been following this family.

Meghan, however, is said to be the obstacle. Callahan claimed she had heard Charles might be open to reconciling with Harry only if Meghan was not part of the picture. 'Meghan cannot be part of the picture. It's code for if they divorce,' she said. The line should be read as commentary, not confirmation.

The same piece insists that Harry and Meghan remain strongly united in public, recently marking their eighth wedding anniversary and continuing to raise Archie and Lilibet together. Meghan has not returned to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022, while Harry has made several trips, especially after Charles's cancer diagnosis became public. Those visits have kept the door, at least technically, ajar.

Still, the picture is not especially serene. Another source, quoted via Heat Magazine, said Harry and Meghan recently had a serious row before Meghan travelled to Switzerland.

The same unnamed insider claimed she would not join Harry at Balmoral this summer and did not want either herself or the children drawn into royal 'drama.' Meghan's mother, Doria, was staying at their home while she was away and that Meghan was FaceTiming the children.

None of that is confirmed on the record, and it should be taken with a grain of salt. But it does point to the wider mood around the Sussexes right now, which is brittle, heavily managed and still reliant on leaks, briefings and interpretation.

The final twist is almost symbolic. The royal family has removed every trace of Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage, their former UK home. Whether that detail is meant to signal finality or simply another hard-edged housekeeping decision, it tells its own story. The family may still be talking about reconciliation, but the scenery around it is being stripped bare.