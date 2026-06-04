Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was photographed in Norfolk on Thursday with a striking purple mark across his face, as the former prince and one-time Duke of York prepares to give evidence at a criminal trial this summer. The bruise, visible as he drove a Land Rover near Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate, has already prompted fresh scrutiny of Andrew and his increasingly troubled life away from the royal frontline.

The images emerged only weeks after a security scare on the same estate and amid an ongoing police investigation into Andrew's conduct. According to reports, the 66-year-old's facial injury is being linked to what sources have described as a 'non-serious medical condition,' an attempt to head off speculation that something more sinister had occurred.

Nothing has been independently confirmed, however, so details of the underlying condition should be treated with caution.

🚨 PICTURED: Former Prince Andrew with a large bruise on his face earlier today pic.twitter.com/ycidUrKcL1 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 4, 2026

The photographs, published by Bav Media and reported by The Times, show Andrew behind the wheel of his Land Rover, another man in the passenger seat and a dog in the back. The most arresting detail is the pronounced purple discolouration around one eye, the sort of mark that would be difficult to miss even at a distance.

There has been no detailed statement from Andrew's representatives, no on-the-record clarification beyond the suggestion that doctors are not treating the bruise as serious. In the vacuum, social media has done what it always does, filling the gaps with conjecture. That may be precisely what palace figures had hoped to avoid in a year when the King's younger brother is due back in the witness box and remains under active police investigation.

Disgraced ex-Prince Andrew seen with giant, mysterious bruise on face https://t.co/X6pp7sT2wU pic.twitter.com/LDO94yT4Bv — New York Post (@nypost) June 4, 2026

Andrew Faces Court Date After Sandringham Scare

The latest sighting of Andrew came after a security incident on the Sandringham Estate last month, when he was reportedly confronted while walking the late Queen's corgis near his home. Norfolk Police were called after someone is said to have approached him unexpectedly at around 7.30pm on Wednesday 6 May, leading to what was described at the time as an alarming encounter.

That episode has now moved firmly into the legal arena. Andrew is expected to appear in court in July, where he is due to give evidence at the trial of 39-year-old Alex Jenkinson, of no fixed address. Jenkinson has been charged with two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to harass or cause alarm or distress.

Norfolk Police have set out the bare bones of the case. The charges relate to alleged threats made near Andrew's Sandringham residence, with the former prince understood to be a key witness rather than the accused. The force has not provided a running commentary and is unlikely to do so before the hearing, but the prospect of Andrew taking the stand in a public courtroom will be watched closely, not least by those in Buckingham Palace who prefer these matters handled quietly.

If confirmed, it would be another rare public appearance for a man who has largely disappeared from official duties. After stepping back from royal life and surrendering his titles in the wake of separate controversies, Andrew's movements have become largely confined to private estates and low-key outings. Even there, the spotlight keeps finding him.

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Ongoing Police Investigation Into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

The Sandringham trial is not Andrew's only legal headache. The former duke is still the subject of a separate police investigation after being arrested at his home on the estate in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He was detained on 19 February, his 66th birthday, and spent more than 12 hours in police custody before being released under investigation. Officers have confirmed the arrest and the nature of the suspicion but have not disclosed further detail about the allegations. Andrew 'denies any wrongdoing,' according to those close to him.

Police inquiries of this kind can drag on for months, sometimes longer. As of now, no charges have been brought and there is no public timeline for a decision. Until that changes, everything said about the scope or likely outcome of the misconduct probe is, at best, informed guesswork. Readers should treat any unsourced claims on that front with a healthy degree of scepticism.

What can be said with certainty is that the combination of an active police investigation, an upcoming court appearance as a witness, and now a highly visible facial bruise has pushed Andrew back into the news at precisely the moment he might have hoped to remain in the background.

Whether the bruise really is nothing more than a minor medical issue, dealt with and soon forgotten, will probably matter less than the fact it had to be explained at all. For a figure already weighed down by unanswered questions, even a straightforward injury ends up carrying more baggage than it should.