Meghan Markle was reportedly left with a 'bad taste' after her surprise visit to the UK with Prince Harry and their children in July 2026.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have felt belittled by the arrangements surrounding the family's private meeting with King Charles at Highgrove House.

A source claimed Harry now wants Meghan to rebuild contact with the Royal Family through photographs, gift hampers and regular dialogue. However, she is reportedly frustrated that he is 'not defending her like he used to'.

The claims have renewed attention on tensions between the Sussexes and the Royal Family after their carefully managed return to Britain.

Meghan Markle's 'Bad Taste' After Highgrove Visit

According to Heat World, Meghan Markle left Britain feeling 'stung' rather than reassured after the 10 July private family meeting with King Charles at Highgrove House, an encounter Harry had reportedly long wanted but which is said to have unsettled his wife.

The outlet quoted an insider as claiming that Meghan 'didn't want the red carpet rolled out, just the opportunity to be herself and make her own choices', and that this was 'taken away from her'.

They added that the whole episode had 'left a pretty bad taste in her mouth'.

The same insider also suggested that Meghan's frustration goes beyond protocol and logistics, and cuts into how she feels Harry is now handling conflict with his family.

'Fact is, Harry isn't defending her like he used to and that stings,' the source said. 'She wants and expects a lot more from him in that regard and finds it disturbing and depressing that he's not putting her first.'

Harry's 'Hamper Diplomacy' and Meghan Markle's Refusal

One of the more striking details to surface is Harry's reported proposal that Meghan Markle use her lifestyle brand, As Ever, to send gift hampers to senior royals as a peace offering.

The idea, according to insiders, was to package forgiveness and family photos together in a familiar Meghan style, part California wellness, part curated domestic warmth.

'He wants her to send family photos, gift baskets and keep the dialogue going the way she was before the visit, but she's just not feeling motivated, which is pretty frustrating for him, to say the least,' a source said.

Another insider framed it even more bluntly, saying Meghan finds the whole concept 'extremely belittling'.

Secrecy, Social Media and Meghan Markle's Anger

One of the biggest flashpoints appears to have been the reported insistence from the Palace on strict secrecy around the Highgrove meeting.

According to sources, the Sussexes were told there were to be no cameras, no photography and no leaks about the reunion with the King.

For weeks, the couple are said to have complied. Then Meghan posted a carefully curated set of images from the family's summer on Instagram. Tucked among the glossy shots was a more loaded picture taken in the grounds of Althorp House, showing Harry, Archie and Lilibet walking towards the grave of Princess Diana.

The same source said Meghan feels that by caving into what she sees as royal 'censorship', they are 'backed into a corner where they have no voice or right to express themselves in their own way'.

Meghan Markle's Focus on California as Harry Looks Back to the UK

Former royal correspondent Jennie Bond has suggested that Meghan Markle now has her 'eyes firmly set' on three priorities, their life in California, their children and her business ventures.

That assessment chimes with other reports that the Duchess is relieved to be back home and has little appetite for more hidden, heavily managed UK trips where she and the children are largely kept out of sight.

By contrast, Harry is said to be energised by the Highgrove meeting and encouraged by signs that King Charles is willing to keep the door open.

One insider claimed the monarch was 'thoroughly impressed' by the couple's toned down behaviour, to the point of offering Harry a room at Buckingham Palace for his next solo visit in September. Harry is reportedly telling friends, and Meghan, that this is a 'golden opportunity' that could mark the beginning of a longer‑term thaw.

'Harry really wants them to keep the momentum going,' a source said. 'It's true the trip was disappointing on a lot of levels and he completely understands Meghan's frustrations, but he still feels the best course of action is to put it behind them and focus on the positives.'

The problem, according to those same insiders, is that Meghan is 'in no mood to keep grovelling' when she feels the couple were 'treated like a pair of outsiders' and 'completely micromanaged'.

The family's trip was the first time Meghan and the children had been back in the UK together since 2022, when they visited for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee and, later that year, her funeral.

This more recent visit was handled with far greater secrecy, with strict conditions reportedly imposed on security, accommodation and publicity surrounding the meeting with the King at Highgrove House.

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'Absolutely' Disappointed Over Missing King Charles Reunion Photo, Expert Claims Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'Absolutely' Disappointed Over Missing King Charles Reunion Photo, Expert Claims

It can be recalled that Harry arrived in the UK several days before Meghan and the children, with early reports suggesting they would not join him at all. Behind the scenes, however, the couple and their team were negotiating the terms of their stay, including what they could and could not share publicly.

The result was a reunion that appears to have pleased Harry and the Palace more than it did Meghan.

For now, her reported position is that things will need to be 'a lot more relaxed next time' or there may not be a next time.

Whether that stance softens, and whether Harry continues to push for reconciliation at the expense of always taking his wife's side in public and private, will decide if this bad taste lingers or finally fades.