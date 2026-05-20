A UK radio station mistakenly broadcast an announcement claiming King Charles had died, prompting confusion among listeners before an apology was issued on air, according to reports and a statement from the station. Radio Caroline, which transmits across parts of the Midlands and South England, allegedly aired the false announcement on Tuesday before stopping regular programming and playing God Save the King, according to a listener account shared online.

The incident is reported to have taken place on 19 May, although the station has not released a detailed broadcast log confirming the exact timing. After the interruption, programming went silent for around 15 minutes before presenters returned on air to apologise, describing it as a "computer error" that triggered an emergency procedure. The disruption briefly affected normal programming flow before staff were able to restore broadcast operations.

Broadcast Error and Emergency Protocol Activation

Station Manager Peter Moore said in a Facebook statement that a system meant for use in the event of a monarch's death had been triggered by mistake, leading to the false announcement that King Charles III had died. The activation set off the station's emergency procedure, briefly cutting normal programming before staff realised what had happened and corrected it.

Moore said the station went off-air immediately once the protocol activated and only resumed broadcasting to issue an apology. He also noted that Radio Caroline has previously carried official royal messages, including Christmas broadcasts from both Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III, and said the station regretted any distress caused. The station did not provide further technical detail on how the activation occurred, describing it only as a systems malfunction.

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In general, UK broadcasters are understood to keep internal contingency plans for major national events, including the death of a monarch, although these systems are managed by individual stations rather than set out in a single public Ofcom rulebook. The details vary across broadcasters, often built into internal studio systems designed to respond quickly if required. Such procedures are typically tested periodically, though the structure and implementation are not uniform across networks.

Reports citing the Mirror said social media users reacted with relief once it became clear the announcement was false. Some praised the station for correcting the error quickly, while others questioned how the mistake happened in the first place. The Mirror report itself does not give a precise publication timestamp, and there is no indication in available coverage that outlets such as the BBC or Sky News independently confirmed the incident at the time.

King Charles Northern Ireland Visit and Royal Engagements

Separate reports note that King Charles is currently carrying out official engagements in Northern Ireland alongside Queen Camilla. The couple are on a three-day visit, attending cultural and community events in Belfast and nearby areas, according to BBC News coverage of the itinerary. While the programme of events is public, the BBC does not set out exact arrival times or a minute-by-minute schedule beyond the listed engagements.

During the visit, they were welcomed at Thompson Dock in Belfast, a site closely linked to the Titanic, where performers showcased traditional music and dance ahead of the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann festival, which will be held in the city for the first time this August. The hosting of the festival was confirmed by Belfast City Council and Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann in official announcements naming Belfast as the 2026 host city. Organisers have described the event as one of the largest cultural gatherings of its kind in Ireland.

The King appeared relaxed during the reception, stopping to watch performances and briefly tapping along to the drumming as he moved through the crowd.

For now, the station incident remains limited to its own statement and early reporting, with no publicly confirmed indication that Ofcom or any other UK regulator has opened a formal investigation or taken enforcement action.