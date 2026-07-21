Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's long-running 'fairy tale' image is under fresh scrutiny in London, with royal biographer Andrew Lownie and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams arguing that the former couple's famously close post-divorce life was less romance than symbiotic fraud.

The pair, who divorced in 1996, are now reported to be living separately after years at Royal Lodge in Windsor, and the latest claims suggest the public story around them may have been doing far more work than either ever admitted.

The news came after years of unusual proximity between the Duchess of York and Andrew, a setup that kept them in the same orbit long after their marriage ended.

In case you missed it, Ferguson once described them as 'the happiest divorced couple in the world,' while Andrew Lownie's book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York argues that their arrangement was built on convenience, image management and money, not some improbable afterglow of marital devotion.

A Royal Arrangement That Paid Off

Lownie's central claim said that the post-divorce friendship was 'a convenient cover' and that the couple were 'having affairs' very early in their marriage, which he says undercuts the soft-focus version of events they presented for years.

He also questioned why Ferguson continued living alongside Andrew, saying it saved money and boosted her royal connections and 'money-making activities.'

The Yorks were not simply an eccentric divorced couple who got along unusually well. They shared Royal Lodge for years, attended family events together and repeatedly acted like a unit while raising Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, which made the whole arrangement look almost quaint from a distance, and rather mad up close.

Ferguson's own words helped build that image. In a 2018 interview cited in the material provided, she said, 'July 23, 1986, was the happiest day of my life. Andrew is the best man I know. What he does for Britain is incredible; no one knows how hard he works for his country,' before adding, 'My duty is to him. I am so proud of him. I stand by him and always will.' That is not the language of a detached ex-wife, and it is precisely why the public found their set-up so unusual.

Richard Fitzwilliams has now given the arrangement a sharper label, calling it 'symbiotic' and 'an arrangement of convenience to enable them to live at a certain level.'

He also said, 'It's lucrative for both of them to be together,' which is the sort of remark that lands because it sounds less like palace etiquette and more like the sort of thing people mutter after the fact when the shine has gone.

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Symbiotic Fraud and the Royal Lodge Years

The pair's living arrangement mattered because it lasted so long. According to reports, they remained at Royal Lodge for years after the divorce, and their closeness repeatedly triggered rumours that they might remarry, although both denied that.

That speculation never really went away because their public conduct fed it, even as the private reality, if Lownie is to be believed, looked rather different.

Lownie's book also revisits allegations that both were unfaithful during the marriage. He says Ferguson became involved with American businessman Steve Wyatt after meeting him in Houston in 1989 while pregnant with Princess Eugenie, and quotes a witness who recalled that 'there was a clear chemistry between them.'

He also repeats claims from Andrew's former driver that the prince slept with 'more than a dozen women before their first anniversary.' These are allegations, not courtroom findings, and they should be read as such.

Still, they matter because they colour how the York story is now being reinterpreted. For years, the couple's public image softened a great deal of ugly history.

Ferguson's involvement in the 'Fake Sheikh' scandal, Andrew's long shadow from the Epstein affair, and the endless chatter around their finances all sat awkwardly beside the polished family narrative they kept selling. The result was a sort of royal compromise, one that made sense until it no longer did.

Why the Cover Story Is Now Being Questioned

Recent reports suggest that compromise is ending. Andrew has relocated to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate, while Ferguson has been spending time elsewhere and looking for permanent accommodation of her own. It was also reported that she had been 'keeping an incredibly low profile' while staying in the Alps, which fits the larger picture of a woman trying to keep the noise down, at least for now.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt, but the optics are plain enough. If Andrew and Ferguson are now living apart, the old story of the united Yorks starts to wobble.

That is why Lownie and Fitzwilliams have both seized on the change, because it strips away the cosy fiction and leaves something a bit harsher behind it. Was it love, strategy or both? The answer, awkwardly, may be that the public was always being sold a mixture of the two.