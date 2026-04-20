Prince Harry appeared to show signs of strain during a hospital visit in Melbourne on 14 April, according to body language expert Louise Mahler, who told Woman's Day that footage of the Duke of Sussex suggested he had been distracted by something that left him visibly unhappy. The visit, which formed part of Harry and Meghan's latest trip to Australia, began at the Royal Children's Hospital, where the couple greeted children and patients while cameras tracked their every step.

The visit came eight years after Harry and a then-pregnant Meghan received a warm public welcome in Australia on their 2018 royal tour. This time, they returned on markedly different terms, arriving on a commercial flight from Los Angeles before being driven through Melbourne for the first public engagements of a trip that has already attracted a more jagged media reception.

A body language expert says Harry and Meghan showed secret signs of 'tension' at the start of their Australia tour - she clung to Harry like a 'life buoy'. #DailyExpress https://t.co/KMr0IBRfHi pic.twitter.com/jtE2V5xaOi — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 20, 2026

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Prince Harry In Melbourne Draws Fresh Scrutiny

At the hospital, Meghan wore a Karen Gee dress reportedly priced at $1250 as she toured therapeutic garden spaces with Harry at her side. On the face of it, the pictures were friendly and polished, with handmade welcome signs, smiles for children and the usual choreography of a high-profile appearance.

Mahler, though, argued that another story was flickering beneath the surface. She said Meghan appeared to lead while Harry moved 'as a guard behind her,' and suggested a remark made within earshot may have unsettled them.

Mahler's reading was strikingly specific, she said Harry was 'glaring left at something that has taken his attention that does not make him happy,' adding that 'his jaw tightens and his lips seal as his fiddling fingers show anxiety.' She went further, saying that after holding the gaze, he looked down to his bottom right and was 'clearly engaging with his own negative thoughts.'

She also claimed Meghan seemed to register the same moment in her own way. According to Mahler, the duchess glanced to the floor, looked towards whatever had caught Harry's attention, then showed what the expert described as 'disgust and disappointment' before composing herself and continuing the engagement.

Prince Harry admits 'struggles' of being a father and 'disconnection' to son Archie as he says he needed to be 'cleansed of his past' at talk on men's mental health on second day of Australian quasi royal tour https://t.co/zyT7lUvGMa — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) April 15, 2026

Prince Harry Later Appears To Retake The Lead

The Daily Mail reported that the couple and their team were understood to be upset by the negative publicity around the visit, citing a source who said they had tried to keep the trip focused on charitable work and to limit costs. That source also said Harry has long regarded Australia with affection and once saw it as a kind of home away from home after spending part of his youth there on a gap year.

Later footage from the same day offered a noticeably different picture. Arriving at the Australian National Veterans Art Museum in Southbank, Harry and Meghan were seen smiling broadly, holding hands, and walking towards the venue, with Meghan slightly behind her husband.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arriving at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum 💚



(video credit to royalbritishfashion on instagram) pic.twitter.com/mSjjU7lGGI — meghan updates🧸ྀི (@meghanmupdates) April 14, 2026

Mahler said Harry looked more commanding in that clip, describing him as 'guiding with firm eye contact' and scanning his surroundings in a way shaped by his military training. She said his blink rate was low and that he was surveying the area, while Meghan's expression, by contrast, was 'a smile on demand without emotional connection.'

Body language experts can offer compelling television-ready interpretations, but they are still working from fragments, not from direct access to a person's thoughts. What the footage certainly shows is that Prince Harry's every glance, posture, and half-second pause remain fair game for public dissection, especially on a tour that seems unable to decide whether it is private, quasi-royal, or something in between.