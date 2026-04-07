Prince William's anxious Easter body language became the talking point at Windsor on Sunday, 5 April, after the Prince of Wales joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, Catherine and their children for the royal family's church service at St George's Chapel.

The claim came from body language expert who said William appeared to show a subtle sign of strain during the public walkabout, even as the family presented a settled and cheerful front.

Prince William's 'Self‑Soothe' Gesture At Easter Service

Body language analyst Judi James, speaking to The Mirror, argued that William's demeanour at Windsor carried a quiet tell about how much strain he is under.

According to James, 'it was only William showing a subtle tell of any anxiety with a gesture he shares ironically with his brother when they are under scrutiny or pressure which is the hand placed over the stomach in a self‑sooth barrier ritual'. Her view is that the future king was, in effect, bracing himself as he greeted crowds outside the chapel.

William, 43, walked with his youngest son, Prince Louis, at his side, while Princess Catherine, 44, strode ahead with Prince George, who now looks tall enough to hold what James called a 'very grown‑up‑looking conversation' with his mother.

Prince Louis, by contrast, wore what she described as a 'serious and determined expression', and the prince appeared to angle his body towards him as they moved along the path.

A 'Newly Pruned' Royal Firm And The Yorks' Absence

The Easter outing also underlined who was not there. Andrew, his ex‑wife Sarah Ferguson, and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie did not attend the service, despite having been present at previous Easter gatherings.

James cast the optics in unusually blunt terms. 'This was a very important body language narrative during their Easter soft launch of the newly pruned royal firm,' she said, arguing that 'the focus needed to be on attendees rather than any dark shadows left from those who were missing'.

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Andrew, 66, has been stripped of his royal titles by King Charles and evicted from his long‑time home at Royal Lodge. He is described in the source material as a 'disgraced ex‑Duke of York' and remains under investigation over alleged misconduct in public office linked to his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

He was arrested on 19 February at his new home on the Sandringham Estate, on allegations that he sent Epstein details of his official travels while serving as the United Kingdom's trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.

According to the source, before the service, Andrew was reportedly seen walking his seven dogs around the Sandringham Estate, effectively exiled to Wood Farm while the rest of the family assembled for church in Windsor. One detail from the reporting captures his isolation, since his arrest, only his younger brother Prince Edward is said to have visited, allegedly stopping by for a 'quiet word'.

Princess Charlotte Steps Forward As A 'Protective' Royal

If William's hand‑to‑stomach gesture suggested flickers of unease, his daughter Princess Charlotte offered a different kind of signal about the future.

James highlighted how Charlotte, now 10, appeared to 'take charge' during the family's approach to the chapel. She said the young royal was 'leading the group' and 'taking on the more active, high‑profile royal role, [by] voluntarily waving and smiling at the crowds of her own volition'.

'Charlotte even showed signs of a desire to protect and support her siblings, turning back with a proud regal smile to check on Louis as she led her family towards the chapel,' she observed. Catherine was said to have 'mirrored' her daughter by lifting a hand in a brief wave to onlookers.

James concluded that, despite the tension she believes she detected in William's stance, 'the projected message needed to be about stability and continuity' and that 'rising easily to the challenge were the Waleses'.

This was the first time in two years that Prince William and Princess Catherine had joined the Easter congregation, following a family holiday to Norfolk last year and Kate's cancer diagnosis in 2024.

The service doubled as the most high‑profile royal outing since the arrest of Andrew, the former Duke of York, and the absence of the Yorks meant the spotlight fell heavily on the Wales family as the public face of a slimmed‑down monarchy.