Meghan Markle's decision to share a photograph from Princess Diana's grave has ignited a fresh royal row, with commentators accusing the Duchess of the very behaviour her husband has long condemned. The image, posted to her lifestyle Instagram account, shows her children's backs as they prepare to lay flowers at their late grandmother's resting place.

Sharp criticism followed the post from royal watchers who said the moment should have remained private. One even called Markle's tribute to the late Princess of Wales 'exploitative.'

Royal Editor Weighs in on 'Hypocritical' Post

Rebecca English, the Daily Mail's Royal Editor, addressed the controversy on a recent episode of the Palace Confidential podcast. She began by acknowledging that sharing personal moments online is ultimately a matter of individual choice.

'It's up to people individually what they choose to share online,' English said. 'I don't share anything with my family, that's my choice. Other people do.'

However, she argued that the post sat awkwardly alongside Prince Harry's own history of criticising those who have profited from his mother's memory. She cited his repeated objections to figures such as former royal butler Paul Burrell.

'Harry has long complained about the exploitation of his mother's memory,' she explained. 'People like Paul Burrell, who brought out many books about her and his time with her. He's loudly complained about the exploitative nature of people like that.'

English continued: 'And I think to then allow those pictures of such a personal moment to be published like that, I personally found quite hypocritical. And I think people would say that in itself is exploitative.'

For weeks I predicted that Meghan Markle would post pictures of her kids at Princess Diana’s burial site Althorp. I laid out in detail exactly what was going to happen. The typical pictures from behind. Trying to make everything seem casual and candid. I prayed I would be wrong.… pic.twitter.com/DNg4f49llN — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) July 26, 2026

Diary Editor Focuses on Commercial Element

Richard Eden, the Daily Mail's Diary Editor, offered a similarly critical assessment, focusing on the commercial nature of the account used to share the image. He noted that the platform in question was established to promote Meghan's lifestyle business, rather than to share moments with friends or family.

'It's an entirely commercial venture,' he said, adding that he found the choice of image 'quite strange', particularly given that it captured the children's backs while still showing an intensely personal family moment to the public.

However, Eden also pointed out that the move was not without precedent within the couple's own history. He argued that Meghan was, in effect, echoing an account Harry had already made public in his memoir, in which he described bringing her to Diana's grave for the first time and later returning to find her with her palms pressed against the gravestone.

'So, you know, you can argue that Meghan putting photographs is not very different from that,' he said.

Palace Sources Suggest William Upset

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A palace source described the reaction as one of 'quiet dismay' rather than shock. Royal sources have suggested that Prince William was upset by the post, though no official comment has been issued.

According to a person familiar with palace thinking, King Charles was said to be 'genuinely shocked.' A separate source suggested that even those who normally defended the Duchess of Sussex found the move upsetting.

Royal commentators and palace insiders have added another chapter to the long-running debate over how Princess Diana's memory should be honoured, and whether the Sussexes' commercial ventures sit comfortably alongside their stated commitment to privacy.