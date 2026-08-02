Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly clashing in California after the Duke of Sussex was slapped with a staggering £2.5 million personal legal bill following a disastrous High Court privacy case in London this week.

In case you missed it, Prince Harry alongside several other high-profile figures lost all 97 claims in their privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited. The group accused the Daily Mail publisher of unlawful information gathering, but the judge dismissed the claims entirely. Now, the claimants have been ordered to cover mounting legal expenses that total nearly £34.5 million.

The sheer scale of the financial ruin facing the Duke is difficult to overstate. While the claimants managed to secure insurance coverage totalling £16.2 million, that figure falls woefully short of the final bill incurred by the publisher. It remains entirely unclear how the remaining deficit will be divided among Harry and his seven co-claimants.

The Crushing Cost of a High Court Privacy Case



The timing of the court defeat could not have been worse for the Sussexes. The trial's brutal financial implications were disclosed precisely around the same period as Meghan Markle made a highly publicised appearance on a MasterChef Australia broadcast. The contrast between her cheerful television spot and her husband's legal disaster in the UK sparked immediate backlash from commentators.

TalkTV host Kevin O'Sullivan did not hold back in his assessment of the situation. He told viewers that as the Duchess starred in the cooking programme, her husband was left counting the crippling cost of his courtroom humiliation. The broadcaster pointed out that the Duke now faces the grim prospect of a personal bill adding up to more than two and a half million pounds, which translates to roughly 3.3 million American dollars.

O'Sullivan went on to suggest that the financial strain is causing severe friction behind the closed doors of their Montecito mansion. Between heavy security expenses, a massive mortgage, and regular upkeep, the couple is reportedly struggling for cash to fund their lavish lifestyle.

'Meghan told Harry quite a long time ago, look, give up this battle with the newspapers,' O'Sullivan claimed during his broadcast. 'Don't do it. It's a hiding to nothing. But he wouldn't. He carried on. So she is right now, trust me, folks, pretty furious with her hopeless husband.'

It is wild to consider how much money the couple burns through just to keep their California estate running. Dealing with a sudden multi-million pound legal penalty on top of that is enough to make anyone mad, let alone a Duchess trying to rebuild a commercial brand. O'Sullivan even quipped that she will have to sell a lot of flower sprinkles to put up with the financial mess, calling it absolutely appalling that Harry pursued the litigation in the first place.

Fallout From the High Court Privacy Case Reaches California

With the bills piling up, Harry reportedly looked to his wealthy co-claimants for a bailout. According to reports cited by O'Sullivan, the Duke tried in vain to get the infinitely richer Elton John to pick up the tab for the legal disaster.

The singer and his husband David Furnish were also part of the claimant group that lost the lawsuit. However, the request for financial help was supposedly met with a firm rejection. The broadcaster noted that the bright idea to tap into the vast wealth of the music legend was swiftly extinguished like a candle in the wind.

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Word in media circles is that this bruising battle to bash the British press has taken a terminal toll on their once close friendship. With his billionaire friends allegedly closing their wallets, the Duke is left with virtually no one to turn to for financial rescue. The situation is a stark reminder of the risks involved in pursuing legacy media in the courts. Associated Newspapers Limited maintained from the start that the claims lacked proper evidence.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly. Following the most recent hearing on Thursday, Mr Justice Nicklin indicated he would deliver his decision on the amount of an initial payment the group will make to the publisher in a written judgment next month.

Until that document drops, the Duke of Sussex will just have to sit in his sprawling American estate and wait to see exactly how much of his fortune will be drained by the London courts.