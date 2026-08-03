Prince George's move to Eton College this autumn has renewed questions over whether the future king will receive his first mobile phone as he begins boarding school.

Prince William has previously said his eldest son may be given a phone without internet access when he starts secondary school. That approach closely matches Eton's technology policy, which prohibits first-year pupils from keeping smartphones during term time.

Together, the Prince and Princess of Wales' long-standing restrictions on smartphone use and Eton's rules suggest that, if George receives his first phone, it will likely be limited to calls and text messages, with internet browsing and social media blocked.

Eton's Policy Mirrors the Waleses' Approach

Prince George, who turned 13 on 22 July, is expected to begin Year 9 at Eton College in September.

Following a review of its technology policy, the school requires first-year pupils to surrender smartphones before the start of term. Instead, Year 9 boarders are provided with basic mobile phones that allow calls and text messages but do not provide internet access or social media.

Eton said the changes were introduced to balance the benefits of technology with the challenges it presents in schools, helping pupils adjust to boarding life while reducing unnecessary distractions during their first year.

William Says Internet Access Is the Real Concern

Prince William has repeatedly said his main concern is unrestricted internet access, not mobile phones themselves.

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Speaking during a visit to Brazil in 2025, he revealed that none of his three children had phones but said George's move to secondary school could change that.

'Our children don't have phones. I think when George moves on to secondary school, then maybe he might have a phone that has no internet access,' William said.

He added that the issue had become 'a bit of a tense issue' as George grew older but said his son understood the reasons behind the family's approach.

William also said he and Catherine explain the restrictions to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis because they believe children can be exposed to online content they are not yet ready to see. A traditional 'brick phone,' capable only of calls and text messages, remained an acceptable alternative, he said.

Boarding School Marks a New Chapter

George will follow in the footsteps of both Prince William and Prince Harry when he begins boarding at Eton, one of Britain's best-known independent schools.

Reports have previously suggested he completed occasional overnight boarding stays while attending Lambrook School to help prepare for living away from home. His move to Eton also represents another carefully managed milestone as the Prince and Princess of Wales continue balancing his future role as heir to the throne with what they have described as providing their children with as normal an upbringing as possible.

Although Prince William has indicated George may receive his first mobile phone when he starts secondary school, both the family's long-standing rules and Eton's technology policy indicate it would be intended simply for calls and text messages, with smartphones remaining off limits during his first year.