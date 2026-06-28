Kate Middleton insisted on retaining control of how her children would be raised after marrying into the Royal Family, refusing to hand over day‑to‑day parenting to courtiers or tradition, according to a new book.

Royal author and journalist Catherine Mayer claims that, from the outset of her marriage to Prince William, the future Queen Consort made clear that her own family life would be a non‑negotiable priority, even as royal duties increased.

Kate Middleton's 'Non‑Negotiable' Approach To Raising Her Children

In her latest book, 'Divide and Rule: Royal Women and Their Battles', Mayer says Middleton was unwilling to compromise when it came to raising her children after marrying Prince William in 2011. The royal couple initially lived on the Welsh island of Anglesey while the future king served as a search‑and‑rescue pilot with the Royal Air Force, before relocating to the 10‑bedroom Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where he worked for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

As William and Middleton's relatively normal family life on Anglesey and in Norfolk began drawing to a close and royal duties increasingly took priority, the couple reportedly made clear that family would remain at the centre of their lives.

'Even then, he and Kate would push back, maintaining a schedule designed to give their children something closer to Middletonian nurturing than the haphazard upbringing that scarred generations of royals,' Mayer wrote.

Robert Jobson, author of 'Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen', has expressed a similar view. According to him, Middleton has made it clear that she would be in charge of raising her children.

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How Kate's Hands‑On Style Echoes Princess Diana

The Princess of Wales' parenting style has often been compared to that of her late mother‑in‑law, Diana, Princess of Wales, particularly in the warmth and affection she shows publicly with her children.

Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier pointed to a memorable moment during Trooping the Colour, when Prince Louis briefly became restless on the Buckingham Palace balcony in full public view. Middleton, she said, 'kept her cool and it made her even more relatable and lovable than ever.' Although she corrected her youngest child, she handled it 'graciously.'

'But [Kate] does an excellent job of not ever letting onto anything but graciousness. I think that's something she took from Princess Diana's book, for sure,' Meier explained.

Both Princess Diana and Middleton have been seen using reassuring physical gestures with children, including stroking their hair, patting their backs and crouching to their eye level during public engagements.

'Love Goes A Long Way': Kate On What Children Need Most

Middleton has previously expanded on her views about parenting during a conversation with radio host Roman Kemp as part of her Shaping Us campaign, which focuses on early childhood development and mental wellbeing. In a video filmed in Hertfordshire, Kemp discussed the mounting pressures facing families amid the cost‑of‑living crisis.

Middleton agreed, acknowledging that families face different pressures and require more support rather than more judgment.

'The relationships in a family or that's surrounding a child is so important. The environment in which you bring up a child is as important, as whereas the experiences you engage them with,' Middleton said.

The Princess of Wales added that a child's wellbeing depends more on emotional support than material possessions. 'Love goes a long way,' she added.