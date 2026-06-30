King Charles is allegedly planning to force a 'face-to-face' meeting between Prince William and Prince Harry in the UK in July, with palace insiders claiming the King sees his own cancer battle as a now‑or‑never chance to end their six‑year feud.

Reports in recent days have suggested the monarch has personally paid for Harry and Meghan Markle's security during their upcoming visit and has even arranged a royal residence for the Sussexes while they are in Britain. Those moves, which have not been publicly confirmed by the Palace, have been widely interpreted as Charles driving his youngest son's return and trying to rebuild a relationship with his grandchildren Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, whom he has not seen in person since the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

That family reunion, if it goes ahead, is expected to be emotional. Yet sources say the King's happiness at the prospect of seeing Archie and Lilibet is overshadowed by the widening gulf between his sons. Harry and William, once inseparable, are now described by those around them as 'all but strangers,' and are believed not to have exchanged a single word in almost four years.

King Charles Meeting Plan Seen As 'Huge Gamble'

The news came after a royal insider claimed Charles intends to push his feuding sons into the same room during Harry's July trip, hoping to engineer at least one direct conversation.

'Charles has become increasingly emotional about the situation between William and Harry because, from his point of view, far too much time has already been lost,' the source said. 'There was a period where he accepted that neither side was ready to move forward, but he's now become convinced that if this family is ever going to heal, somebody has to step in.'

The insider added that the King, described as having 'mellowed considerably,' has been urging the Prince of Wales to drop his resentment. 'In Charles' mind, July presents the best opportunity they're likely to get, and he doesn't want it wasted. He knows there's every chance the meeting could be uncomfortable, but he firmly believes it's now or never.'

Not everyone in the inner circle agrees. One royal watcher, reacting to the security arrangements and talk of a reunion, summed up the stakes bluntly: 'Make no mistake, this is a huge victory for Harry, a massive humiliation for William and a gigantic political gamble (which I suspect won't pay off) for the King.'

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

William And Camilla Braced Against Harry's Return

It can be recalled that Harry has repeatedly aired grievances about his family, most notably in his memoir Spare and his and Meghan's interviews and streaming projects. In Spare, Harry alleged that William physically assaulted him during an argument over Meghan, an accusation that landed like a bomb inside the House of Windsor and has never been publicly addressed by the Palace.

Against that backdrop, the idea of a King Charles‑brokered meeting between William and Harry is seen by some around the heir as madness. According to the same insider, William and Queen Camilla both regard the plan as a 'huge gamble' that could easily backfire.

'William and Camilla think the whole idea is complete lunacy. They've both warned Charles countless times that he's setting himself up for disaster, that Harry and Meghan can't be trusted,' the source claimed. 'William is still livid and can't understand why his father keeps extending olive branches. As far as he's concerned, Harry is beyond hope.'

The Prince of Wales, now 44, is said to be so incensed by the King's overtures to the Sussexes that he has threatened to 'boycott' family gatherings at Sandringham for the foreseeable future. He was also reported to have left the Trooping the Colour celebrations at Buckingham Palace last weekend without joining the traditional family meal, a small but telling act of distance.

Charles, however, appears in no mood to retreat. 'He's reached the point where he believes the feud is damaging the family far more than any awkward reunion ever could,' the insider said.

King Charles's Cancer Struggle Sharpens His Resolve

For starters, this stand‑off is unfolding as Charles continues treatment for cancer, following a diagnosis in 2024. Royal sources say his illness has sharpened his sense that time is limited and that unresolved grievances could outlive him unless he intervenes.

The King's determination is not new. Harry has previously revealed that after Prince Philip's funeral in 2021, his father pleaded with his sons, 'Please boys, don't make my final years a misery.' Five years on, the divide is deeper, not smaller, and now coincides with the monarch's own health struggle.

The source said Charles views William's apparent threats to avoid Sandringham over Harry's return as 'petulant' and 'ridiculous.' 'Charles is tired of defending his position on this matter,' they said. 'He says the decision has been made in the family's best interests, and if William continues to fight him on that, then he's being petulant and obstructive.'

The King is said to be 'certain' Harry can be persuaded into a meeting, and is prepared to act as a mediator if necessary. 'He's determined to force it through,' the insider continued. 'He's certain that Harry can be talked into it, and once they're in the same room, it'll be a case of them finally opening their hearts and dropping their respective grievances, preferably one‑on‑one, though he is more than willing to sit in and act as a de facto mediator.'

Diana's Memory, A 30th Anniversary And A Stubborn Prince

In case you missed it, next year will mark 30 years since the death of William and Harry's mother, Princess Diana. Those close to the late Princess, including her former butler and friend Paul Burrell, have long argued she would have been 'devastated' by the rift and would have pushed hard to keep her sons close.

Burrell previously said, 'If their mother were here today, she would bring them back together... It was very important to her that they stayed close.' According to the current insider, Charles shares the belief that both Diana and the late Queen would have wanted peace.

'He's certain that peace between the brothers is what his mother would have wanted, as well as Diana and many other figures inside the Firm, both past and present,' the source said. 'And if it takes a forced peace or intervention of sorts for that to finally happen, then so be it. He's got several weeks to work on William, and despite the current resistance, he's confident that ultimately he'll be able to pull this off.'

Whether that confidence is justified is another matter. The Prince of Wales is widely reported to remain furious over years of tell‑alls and accusations, and to believe his brother has 'disrespected the Crown to an unprecedented and unforgivable degree.'

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'Of course, William's position is that this sentimentality all belongs in a bygone era, that Harry has changed irredeemably, and there's far too much mud under the bridge for any hope of a respectful relationship,' the insider said. 'The only way he'd rethink that stance is if Harry were to grovel for an apology and make the type of concessions and promises that he's totally incapable of, at least whilst Meghan's still on the scene.'

For now, William is described as 'totally dead set against any face time whatsoever,' unmoved by his father's illness or the looming Diana anniversary. Charles might see July as his last, big gamble. His heir appears to see it as one more line he refuses to cross.