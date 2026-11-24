Clinical psychologist John Gartner has raised fresh concerns about US President Donald Trump's cognitive health in an interview released on Monday, 23 November 2026. However, medical findings previously released by the White House reported normal cognitive function.

Speaking to lawyer George Conway on The Bulwark's Psycho Politics podcast, Gartner suggested that Trump could have frontotemporal dementia. No publicly confirmed diagnosis supports this assessment, which is based on observations of the president's public behaviour.

The remarks come as Trump, 80, approaches the final two years of his second presidential term. They renew scrutiny of presidential health, medical transparency and the reliability of psychological assessments conducted without a disclosed clinical examination.

John Gartner Raises Concerns About Donald Trump's Cognitive Health

During the podcast interview, Gartner argued that what he interpreted as cognitive deterioration could be contributing to changes in Trump's behaviour and decision-making.

The psychologist suggested that the president's recent exchanges with journalists reflected what he believed was a diminishing ability to exercise restraint.

'So even though he has always been irritable and aggressive, he's getting dramatically worse and worse and worse,' Gartner said, according to The Daily Beast's account of the interview.

Gartner also expressed concerns about presidential decision-making and the national security responsibilities of the office, including authority over America's nuclear weapons. However, IBTimes UK cannot independently verify Gartner's medical allegations, which do not amount to an established clinical diagnosis.

According to the National Health Service (NHS), frontotemporal dementia is an uncommon neurological condition that can affect personality, behaviour, language and cognition.

Diagnosing the condition may require an assessment of symptoms, cognitive testing, blood tests and brain scans to investigate or rule out other possible causes.

Public appearances alone cannot provide the clinical evidence required to establish such a diagnosis.

The American Psychological Association's ethical standards also emphasise the need for sufficient supporting evidence and appropriate examinations when psychologists make diagnostic assessments.

Donald Trump's Medical Examination Reported Normal Cognitive Function

Medical findings released earlier this year present a different account of the president's cognitive health.

On 26 May 2026, Trump underwent his annual medical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

In a medical memorandum dated 29 May, presidential physician Dr Sean Barbabella reported normal neurological findings. Trump also scored 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA).

Barbabella described the president as being in 'excellent health' and concluded that he was fit to discharge his presidential duties.

The Montreal Cognitive Assessment is a screening tool designed to identify potential cognitive impairment. However, its results alone cannot definitively establish or exclude all neurological disorders.

The findings reflect Trump's condition at the time of his May examination rather than a fresh medical assessment after Gartner's November remarks.

Trump, who turned 80 on 14 June 2026, became the oldest person inaugurated as US president upon returning to office in January 2025.

His predecessor, Joe Biden, was 82 when he left office. Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential race amid mounting political pressure and scrutiny over his fitness for another term.

Trump's current presidential term is scheduled to end on 20 January 2029. His health and capacity to fulfil his official responsibilities remain legitimate matters of public interest.

The White House's published medical findings report normal cognitive function as of May. A specific response to Gartner's latest remarks has not been independently verified, and his dementia allegations remain unverified.