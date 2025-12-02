Whitney Leavitt is trading rhinestones for roaring '20s razzle-dazzle as she steps away from the reality-TV spotlight and into one of the most iconic roles in musical theatre.

The Dancing With the Stars season 34 semi-finalist and breakout face of Hulu's hit series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is officially heading to Broadway.

And not just anywhere: she will step into the killer heels of Roxie Hart in the legendary musical Chicago.

The Utah-based millennial mum of three, who has amassed millions of devoted online followers through her high-energy dance videos and cheeky family-comedy content, will make her professional theatre debut at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City.

Her run begins on 2 February 2026 and will continue for a limited six-week engagement through 15 March 2026.

From TikTok To Tony Territory

For Leavitt, 32, the move marks a stunning leap from social-media stardom to the bright lights of Broadway. Though she has never taken on a professional stage role before, she has already dipped a well-pointed toe into the Chicago universe.

During her DWTS run, she and partner Mark Ballas delivered a sultry Argentine Tango to the show-stopping 'Cell Block Tango', a performance that fans replayed endlessly online.

Now she is transitioning from ballroom to Broadway, and insiders say the production team was wowed by her charisma, stage presence, and undeniable star power.

A Legendary Show Gets A New Leading Lady

Entering its 29th year, Chicago holds the crown as the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Its legacy is nothing short of iconic.

Written by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, the story follows Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, two murderesses who parlay their crimes into vaudeville superstardom through media manipulation and courtroom theatrics.

With a toe-tapping score by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb, the show boasts some of the most beloved songs in musical theatre, including 'All That Jazz', 'Roxie', 'When You're Good to Mama', and the glittering showpiece 'Razzle Dazzle'.

Leavitt now joins the ranks of powerhouse performers who have stepped into Roxie's stilettos. The original 1975 Broadway production starred Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera, while the blockbuster 1996 revival, directed by Walter Bobbie and starring Ann Reinking and Bebe Neuwirth, won six Tony Awards.

The franchise expanded further with the star-studded 2002 film adaptation led by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renée Zellweger. That cast also included Richard Gere, Queen Latifah, Christine Baranski, and Taye Diggs, with the film sweeping the Oscars and winning six awards, including Best Picture.

From Mum Life To Murderous Muse

Leavitt's casting has already sparked excitement among fans eager to see how the dancer-turned-influencer will fare in a role that demands comedic flair, vocal versatility, and razor-sharp choreography.

For a performer known for blending humour, glamour, and infectious energy, the character of Roxie Hart may prove to be a surprisingly natural fit.

Curtain Up On A New Chapter

The buzz is building, tickets are selling fast, and Broadway is preparing to welcome a brand-new Roxie. Whether audiences know her from television, TikTok, or the dance floor, Whitney Leavitt is poised to make a major impression on the Great White Way.

Chicago tickets are now on sale, and this is one Broadway debut theatre fans will not want to miss.