Country music superstar Reba McEntire is facing rumours of tension with Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson following their high-profile collaboration on the hit single Trailblazer.

Though the trio appeared perfectly united during their ACM Awards performance earlier this year, insiders claim that McEntire's 'take-charge' approach during promotion has caused friction, leaving Lambert and Wilson reluctant to work with her again.

Trailblazer Turns Turbulent

The song Trailblazer, co-written and performed by McEntire, Lambert, and Wilson, was intended to celebrate female empowerment in country music. But according to sources, the rollout has been anything but harmonious. 'Everyone saw how Reba took centre stage promoting Trailblazer,' one insider told RadarOnline. 'She had to have top billing, stand in front for all the promo photos, and answer questions first.'

While McEntire's team denies any feud, the tension appears to be mounting. 'Now Reba's talking to them about doing more music together,' the source added, 'and they're biting their tongues trying to be polite when they're not sure they want to repeat the experience.'

Respect vs Resentment

Lambert and Wilson both command huge fan bases and have earned acclaim for revitalising modern country music. Lambert, known for hits like White Liar and The House That Built Me, has won multiple CMA and Grammy Awards. Wilson, whose breakout single Heart Like a Truck dominated country charts, is widely regarded as Nashville's rising powerhouse.

'They absolutely respect Reba's legacy,' the insider continued, 'but they'd like that respect to flow both ways. They feel overshadowed.'

Industry analysts say the situation highlights a broader tension between the country's established icons and the younger generation, which is determined to modernise the genre.

Playing Nice in Public, Stewing in Private

Despite the tension, the trio have continued to appear cordial in public. But insiders say the smiles may be masking deeper frustrations. 'Miranda and Lainey play nice with Reba in front of the cameras,' the source told RadarOnline, 'but they're stewing behind her back about her bossy ways and figuring out ways to come out on top.'

This sentiment is echoed in Globe Magazine, which reported that both Lambert and Wilson are 'privately fuming' over McEntire's controlling behaviour and feel she's 'hogging the attention.'

Competitive Nature or Control Issues?

McEntire's commanding presence is nothing new. With decades of success in music, television, and live performance, she's known for her work ethic and leadership. However, younger artists are reportedly growing weary of her insistence on leading every collaboration.

'She tends to hog the attention and say what's on her mind,' the source said. 'She nitpicks and takes control, even when it's meant to be a shared project.'

McEntire's competitive streak has long been part of her reputation. She's described as 'a hard worker' who 'puts herself in charge,' even when collaborating with equally successful peers.

Will the Trio Reunite?

Despite the drama, McEntire is reportedly eager to continue the partnership. Whether Lambert and Wilson agree remains uncertain. 'They're not sure they want to go through it again,' the insider revealed, hinting that future projects may depend on McEntire's willingness to share the spotlight.

For now, Trailblazer remains a hit—but the harmony behind the scenes may be more complex to maintain.