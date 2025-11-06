KEY POINTS Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney's New York PDA

Actress Sydney Sweeney was recently spotted sharing a kiss with retired music executive Scooter Braun during a PDA-filled afternoon in New York City. The pair were photographed holding hands and relaxing together in Central Park, feeding an already heated public speculation of a budding romance. A source reports that the two 'admire each other's success' but are 'not rushing their love'.

While Sweeney, 27, is known for her breakout performances in Euphoria and Anyone But You, Braun's name is tied to decades of music-industry power plays, high-profile management deals, and several very public controversies.

Born Scott Samuel Braun in 1981, the New York–raised entrepreneur first entered the entertainment world through party promotion and talent scouting. He shot to fame after discovering a teenage Justin Bieber on YouTube in 2008, launching one of the biggest pop careers of the century.

Braun went on to manage global superstars including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, Usher, and The Kid Laroi, through his company SB Projects. Over his 25-year career, he's become known not just as a talent manager but as a business visionary. In 2021, he sold his company to HYBE, the South Korean entertainment powerhouse behind BTS, for $1.2 billion, later becoming CEO of HYBE America.

Beyond music, Braun is an active philanthropist. He's the founder of the Braun Family Foundation, which supports causes such as mental health, women's rights, anti-gun violence, and education. He has backed movements like March for Our Lives and One Love Manchester, and he serves on the national boards of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Pencils of Promise.

However, after more than two decades in management, Braun announced his official retirement from artist management in 2024 to focus on his executive role and his family. 'I am a father first, a CEO second, and a manager no more,' he said in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Feuds, Fallout, and a Reputation of Scandal

For all his success, Braun's career has been shadowed by controversy — most notably his long-standing feud with Taylor Swift, which even involved Justin Bieber at one point.

In 2019, Braun acquired Big Machine Records, gaining ownership of Swift's first six albums, a move the singer called her 'worst-case scenario'. Swift accused him of 'manipulative bullying' and said the sale stripped her of control over her life's work. Braun later admitted he had 'learned an important lesson' from the conflict, saying he had been bound by strict confidentiality agreements and would 'handle things differently' if given the chance.

By 2023, reports emerged that several of Braun's biggest stars — including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Idina Menzel — had parted ways with him amid industry rumours of internal turmoil. Reports later revealed in 2025 that Braun had stepped down from his role as HYBE America CEO, transitioning to an advisory position while remaining a major shareholder.

Despite the turbulence, Braun continues to be an influential figure in global entertainment — both revered and reviled for his ambition.

As for his connection with Sweeney, time will tell whether this new relationship marks a softer, more personal chapter for the music mogul once branded as one of Hollywood's most controversial power players.