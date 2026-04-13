The weight-loss community is mourning the sudden passing of Dolly Martinez, a participant on the TLC series 'My 600-Lb Life'. Martinez, who sought to transform her life under the guidance of Dr Younan Nowzaradan, has died at the age of 30.

The news was confirmed by her sister, Lindsey Cooper, who announced her passing on Facebook. Her death has left family, friends, and fans heartbroken, with tributes flooding social media in the hours that followed.

Tragic Loss of a Reality Television Star



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'It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my beautiful sister, Dolly,' the statement begins. 'Dolly had the brightest personality she could light up any room with her laughter, her kindness, and her loving spirit. She had a way of making everyone feel special, and her warmth will stay with us forever.'

Lindsey said that while their hearts were broken, she found 'comfort in knowing she is now reunited with our dad in heaven.' 'You will always be loved, always be missed, and never forgotten,' she added.

While an official cause of death has not been released to the public, Martinez had previously battled significant health complications. Specifically, she had suffered from congestive heart failure, a condition often exacerbated by extreme weight issues.

While an official cause of death has not been released to the public, it is known that Martinez had previously battled significant health complications. Specifically, the reality star had suffered from congestive heart failure, a condition often exacerbated by extreme weight issues.

Lindsey's announcement came just a day after she asked fans for prayers, saying, 'Dolly is in the hospital and is fighting for her life.'

Martinez's underlying health struggles remained a constant shadow over her efforts to achieve a healthier lifestyle. Family members have requested privacy during this difficult time.

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Dolly Martinez was already diagnosed with congestive heart failure and required supplemental oxygen for basic tasks when she weighed 593 pounds on My 600-Lb Life.



Parade reported her sister Lindsey confirmed she passed on April 11… — Lies Or Liars (@Liesorliars) April 12, 2026

Heartfelt Tributes Pour in From Grieving Fans

In the wake of the announcement, social media platforms have been flooded with messages of support and grief. On Facebook, fans have gathered to offer their sympathies and condolences to her grieving family. Many recalled her vulnerability on screen, noting that her story inspired them to face their own personal challenges.

'My condolences to you and your family,' one commented. Another added,' I am so heartbroken over this. RIP Dolly.'

Users have shared prayers and memories, often citing her determination to find a better life for herself and her daughter. This collective mourning illustrates the impact Martinez had on the community, even years after her episode originally aired.

A Turbulent Journey On 'My 600-Lb Life'

Martinez's appearance in season 10 of 'My 600-Lb Life' was one of the most discussed in the show's history. Entering the programme at over 590 lbs (268 kg), she faced a steep uphill battle to qualify for bariatric surgery. Her path was complicated not only by her physical health but also by a series of unstable living situations and relationship difficulties.

''The only thing powerful enough to distract me from darker thoughts is food. Food is my go-to drug that takes my pain away,' Martinez said in one episode.

During her time on the programme, Dr Younan Nowzaradan declined to approve Martinez for bariatric surgery, citing her unstable living conditions and a lack of substantial progress. She achieved a total weight loss of 40 lbs (18 kg) over nearly 12 months during her season.

Despite these obstacles, she made headlines in 2024 for showing significant weight loss in updated photos, giving many fans hope that she had found the stability needed to maintain her health. Her journey was marked by both progress and significant setbacks, making her passing all the more heartbreaking for those who followed her story.

Growing List of Deceased Participants Sparks Concern

According to Entertainment Weekly, Martinez is the latest among the show's stars to die following their television debut. The series has seen several participants pass away over the years, often due to long-term damage caused by their weight. Previous deaths, such as those of Sean Milliken and James King, were largely attributed to complications including infection and heart failure.

The list of former participants who have passed away continues to grow, including Gina Krasley, who died at age 30 in 2021, and Larry Myers Jr, who passed in 2023 at the age of 48. More recent losses include Latonya Pottain, who died in 2025 at age 40, and Pauline Potter, who passed at 62 that same year, alongside other notable alumni, including Henry Foots, Sean Milliken, James 'LB' Bonner, Lisa Fleming, Robert Buchel, and Kelly Mason.

Martinez's death adds to a growing list of alumni who were unable to overcome the long-term effects of their condition, despite the platform provided by TLC.