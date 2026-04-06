Rep. Mike Lawler has drawn a definitive line in the sand regarding the deployment of American ground forces, asserting that the seizure of Iran's enriched uranium is the only justifiable reason for a US invasion.

Speaking on NBC's 'Meet the Press' on Sunday, 5 April 2026, the New York Republican provided the clearest criteria yet for a potential ground phase as the conflict enters its sixth week.

'I think the question, moving forward, with respect to any troops on the ground, would be: For what purpose? And I think the only purpose that I could see would be to get the enriched uranium,' Lawler told Kristen Welker.

Lawler said any mission involving 'boots on the ground' must have a singular, surgical focus: securing the estimated 450 kilograms of 60%-enriched uranium currently buried beneath the ruins of Iran's nuclear sites. This material, located at the Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow facilities, has remained inaccessible since joint US-Israeli air strikes launched Operation Epic Fury in February.

Lawler said the issue would need to be discussed with Congress in a classified setting first. 'I think Congress would need to be briefed on that particular matter,' he said.

Lawler's comments come as the White House faces mounting pressure to define its endgame before a critical 60-day legal deadline expires later this month.

The Uranium Question

President Donald Trump has been weighing whether to send US forces into Iran to extract roughly 450 kilograms of 60%-enriched uranium buried under rubble at underground facilities in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. The material has been inaccessible since joint US-Israeli strikes hit Iran's nuclear sites in June 2025. Experts have warned the stockpile could be converted to weapons-grade purity within weeks if recovered by Iran, making it a central unresolved issue of the conflict.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has told lawmakers that Iran has not enriched any uranium to 60% since those strikes. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told the House that US intelligence has high confidence in the location of the remaining material.

The Pentagon has presented Trump with a plan that would require flying excavation equipment into the country and building a cargo runway to transport the material out, an operation former defence officials have estimated could take anywhere from a day to several weeks.

Lawler's focus on the uranium did not begin on Sunday. On March 20, just three weeks into the war, he took to the House floor to introduce the Enhanced Iran Sanctions Act and delivered a speech tying Iran's nuclear ambitions directly to its oil revenue. He argued that the illicit oil trade, primarily with China, had bankrolled Iran's uranium enrichment, its ballistic missile program and its financing of proxy groups including Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

'The regime refused to negotiate in good faith, and two weeks ago, President Trump executed Operation Epic Fury to take their ballistic missiles program off the table for them,' Lawler said from the House floor. His bill would authorise secondary sanctions on any company involved in processing, refining, exporting or transferring Iranian oil, targeting foreign banks, financial institutions, insurance companies and flagging registries.

Lawler used the speech to draw a direct line between lax sanctions enforcement and the current conflict. He blamed the Biden administration for allowing Iran's illicit oil trade to grow by hundreds of billions of dollars, and criticised the Obama administration for what he called an attempt to 'appease the Iranian regime' and 'drop off pallets of cash in the hopes that somehow that would stop them from possessing enriched uranium.'

Lawler chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee's Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee and represents a district in New York's Hudson Valley with a significant Iranian-American community. He has also co-sponsored bipartisan legislation to supply Israel with bunker-buster bombs capable of reaching Iran's underground nuclear facilities.

'Democrats Gaslighting American People'

Lawler used much of his Sunday interview to push back against Democratic criticism of the war's legality, taking direct aim at Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who appeared on the same broadcast and called the conflict illegal.

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'I want to push back on something Senator Kaine said. This is not an illegal military operation,' Lawler said on Meet the Press. 'The president is fully within his authority to conduct this military operation. The War Powers Resolution and War Powers Act give him 60 to 90 days to conduct such an operation, and Congress was lawfully notified within 48 hours of the initial incursion.'

He accused Kaine and other Democrats of 'gaslighting the American people,' a charge he has repeated across multiple settings. On the House floor on March 20, Lawler was more pointed, saying some colleagues opposed the war solely because of who launched it. 'Some of my colleagues hate Donald Trump so much that they care more about the fact that he is president than they do about the fact that he is stopping the Iranian regime's 47-year reign of terror,' he said.

He also noted that 53 House Democrats who had voted in the previous Congress to designate Iran as the greatest state sponsor of terrorism reversed their positions when a similar resolution came up during the current term. 'It's insanity,' Lawler said.

Defending Operation Epic Fury

Lawler offered one of the most detailed Republican defences of the military campaign over the weekend, rejecting the idea that the administration had no plan or was failing to meet its objectives.

'The fact is that they have conducted an incredible operation over these last five weeks eliminating much of the leadership of Iran and the IRGC, obliterating their air defences, their ballistic missiles program, their drone programs, their naval fleet,' he said on Meet the Press. 'These are significant steps that were taken to eliminate the threat posed by a nuclear Iran.'

He also praised the overnight rescue of a second American crew member from the F-15E fighter jet shot down over Iran on Friday. 'It was necessary to do everything in our power to ensure that no troops were left behind, and I commend the president for taking decisive action to do that,' Lawler said.

Lawler said he would vote to fund the military operations through the normal appropriations process, calling himself 'a yes for funding our military and ensuring they have the capabilities to perform their operations.'

The 60-Day Clock

Despite his defence of the war, Lawler acknowledged that presidential authority to wage it is not open-ended. When Welker pressed him on whether Trump would need congressional approval to continue, Lawler said the 60-to-90-day window under the War Powers Act was the relevant threshold.

'As this moves forward, if it goes beyond the 60 to 90 day window, then yes, Congress will need to take necessary action,' he said. 'And I would support that.'

Operation Epic Fury began on Feb. 28. The 60-day mark falls on April 29, giving Congress and the White House roughly three weeks to resolve the authorisation question.

Lawler's remarks landed on a day of escalating rhetoric from the president. Trump posted on Truth Social on Easter Sunday morning that Tuesday would be 'Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day' in Iran, threatening to strike civilian infrastructure if Tehran did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz by his Monday deadline.