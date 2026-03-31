Donald Trump has sparked global alarm by sharing footage of massive detonations rocking the Iranian city of Isfahan. The former president's post follows reports of a significant joint military operation involving the US and Israel.

As the region remains on high alert, the scale of the strike and the weaponry involved have raised urgent questions about what happened on the ground.

Operation Epic Fury: Heavy Munitions Hit Isfahan

Donald Trump has intensified his stance on the military campaign in Iran, releasing footage that shows a major facility in Isfahan consumed by fire. The president's early Tuesday update highlighted the impact of 'Operation Epic Fury', which reportedly involved the use of heavy bunker buster bombs.

This latest escalation follows a stark ultimatum from the White House, suggesting that the nation's entire energy grid could be destroyed if a diplomatic resolution is not reached immediately.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just posted a video of MASSIVE explosions in Isfahan, Iran following what’s believed to be U.S.-Israeli airstrikes



We clearly hit something pretty big… pic.twitter.com/3rg7aGkeEF — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 31, 2026

Footage released on Truth Social shows massive fireballs illuminating the skyline above Isfahan, a major city and home to a key military airbase. The uncaptioned clip has emerged alongside reports that American forces targeted a significant arms facility in the area using heavy-duty munitions. As the scale of the strike becomes clear, officials have highlighted the specific type of high-powered weaponry used to penetrate the site's defences.

A Strategic Flashpoint for Nuclear Research

The strategic importance of Isfahan has come into sharp focus following the latest wave of strikes, as the city is a known hub for Iran's nuclear research and uranium enrichment. Located in the heart of Iran, Isfahan is a major metropolis situated south of Tehran along the Zayandeh River.

🚨 BREAKING: The US military dropped a “high volume” of 2,000 pound bunker buster bombs on an Iranian ammunition depot in Isfahan tonight, per WSJ via US officials



This comes after reports Iran moved highly enriched uranium stockpiles underground in Isfahan



Secondary explosions… pic.twitter.com/SWBByw6reQ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 31, 2026

The city has become a focal point of military interest due to its unique position at the crossroads of the nation's nuclear research and heavy defence infrastructure. Beyond its strategic value, the area holds immense symbolic weight.

These strikes mark a significant escalation in a region already scarred by previous high-stakes military operations. Having served as a primary objective in previous aerial campaigns, Isfahan remains a volatile flashpoint in the ongoing mission to neutralise Tehran's most sensitive assets.

Inside Iran's Military and Aerospace Hub

Beyond its civilian areas, Isfahan province serves as a vital hub for the Islamic Republic's armed forces and its most advanced defence industries. The region is home to several sensitive sites, including a major centre dedicated to the research and production of nuclear fuel.

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Isfahan province also serves as the base for the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company, a vital centre for aerospace innovation and military hardware maintenance. This facility, which handles everything from helicopter repairs to the production of advanced flight components, further cements the region's status as a top-tier target.

Trump's Ultimatum and the Diplomatic Stand-Off

The American president has issued a stark ultimatum regarding the future of the Iranian energy sector and vital civilian infrastructure. This latest warning specifically highlights the potential destruction of power networks and water desalination plants unless a diplomatic resolution is achieved. As the deadline for a new agreement approaches, the threat of widespread damage looms over the country's most essential services.

Trump has identified Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf as the key figure Washington is currently engaging with to end the conflict. While the US president expressed optimism about reaching a breakthrough within the week, Tehran has flatly denied the claims. This diplomatic tug-of-war comes as both sides accuse each other of misrepresenting the truth behind the scenes of the ongoing military campaign.