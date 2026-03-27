President Donald Trump told Fox News on Thursday that his Make America Great Again (MAGA) base 'loves' his military campaign in Iran, insisting it is necessary to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Speaking on The Five, Trump viewed the strikes as a defensive measure and praised MAGA supporters for understanding the stakes.

'MAGA loves the fact that they're not going to have somebody with a nuclear bomb over their head,' Trump said. 'We have people that are weak or stupid or low-IQ people that don't mind having Iran have a nuclear weapon. The MAGA people are smart.'

Trump authorised a major series of US and allied airstrikes on Iran on 28 February 2026 under what the Pentagon calls Operation Epic Fury, targeting key military and leadership infrastructure in Tehran.

Iran's leaders retaliated with missile and drone attacks on US forces and regional partners, and its Revolutionary Guard issued warnings that ships should not attempt to transit the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which roughly 20 per cent of the world's seaborne oil normally moves.

While the closure is not legally enforceable, insurance costs have soared, and many tankers have stayed in port or diverted, sharply reducing traffic and prompting fears of sustained supply disruption.

That drop has contributed to oil prices above £85 ($100) a barrel and has raised concerns about shortages in Asia and Europe.

MAGA Polls Show Overwhelming Support

Trump's praise for his MAGA supporters came from an NBC News poll analysed by CNN. It found that 90% of MAGA-aligned Republicans back Trump's actions in Iran, with only 5% opposed.

Among Republicans outside the MAGA movement, support is notably lower: 54% favour strikes, while 36% oppose them.

“A full 90% of self-identified MAGA-aligned Republicans back the strikes, with just 5% saying they don’t think they should have been launched. But Republicans who don’t see themselves as part of MAGA are more divided, with 54% supporting the strikes and 36% against them.”… https://t.co/ZR7gWoc9UW — Dori Toribio (@DoriToribio) March 5, 2026

Trump referenced these figures directly, asserting that MAGA constitutes nearly the entire Republican Party. 'Almost every single person that I endorse wins,' he said. He argued that his supporters recognise the threat posed by what he described as 'mad ideologies' potentially acquiring nuclear capabilities.

The US President said America must demonstrate military superiority to deter such risks.

'We're going to take a fairly short detour. We're going to show everybody that there's nobody even coming close to us militarily — nobody even comes close. We have the greatest weapons. We have the strongest military.'

Trump Frames War as Both Popular and Necessary

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld asked Trump how he would respond to MAGA voters who had supported him on the assumption of no foreign wars. Trump's reply suggested a clear willingness to prioritise what he perceives as national security over domestic political optics.

'You can't let a madman, or you can't let a mad ideology have a nuclear weapon,' Trump said. 'And the reason is, they like that I'm protecting our country from lunatics with a nuclear weapon.' He continued to emphasise his popularity among MAGA supporters, claiming his approval ratings are 'higher than ever' as a result of his actions.

The White House confirmed that in addition to airstrikes, Trump is reportedly considering support for local militias inside Iran to topple the regime, potentially extending the conflict.

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Analysts have pointed out that while Trump positions MAGA as unified behind him, the wider GOP is showing signs of division over the war's costs and potential consequences. NBC's polling suggests some non-MAGA Republicans remain hesitant about further military escalation.

Despite mounting casualties and Iranian retaliatory measures, Trump maintains that the campaign will strengthen his standing among core supporters. 'I've never seen a poll like this. This is the craziest poll I've ever seen.' It was 100% of the people," he said, reiterating his view that MAGA voters approve of his foreign policy.