President Donald Trump has issued a stark ultimatum to Iran on Monday, threatening to obliterate its power plants, oil wells and the key export hub of Kharg Island unless a deal is struck soon to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end US military operations. Speaking from the White House amid escalating tensions in the Gulf, Trump declared on Truth Social that negotiations with a 'new, and more reasonable' regime were advancing, but failure would trigger devastating retaliation.

Read more Iran Announces the Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz After Trump Revealed a Special Present Iran Announces the Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz After Trump Revealed a Special Present

This follows Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz more than a month ago, cutting off 20% of global oil flows and sending Brent crude prices soaring past $126 a barrel at their peak. Trump had previously set an April 6 deadline, sparing those critical infrastructure sites so far, but pressure is now intensifying with a new 10-day countdown.

The US has already lost soldiers to what Trump describes as the old regime's 47-year reign of terror, and with 3,500 Marines and sailors recently arriving in the Middle East aboard the USS Tripoli, the stakes are sharply heightened.

Trump's Ultimatum Targets Iran's Economic Lifelines

The drums of war are almost audible across the Gulf. Trump's post made it clear in uncompromising terms that great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Strait of Hormuz is not immediately open for business, the US will conclude its presence in Iran by destroying all electric generating plants, oil wells, and Kharg Island. This is not distant bluster but a pledge linked to retribution for fallen American troops.

“The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran.” - President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0MWL2hSNmK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 30, 2026

Kharg Island is not just some speck on the map, it is Iran's oil export throttle, handling nearly all its crude shipments. Trump toyed with the idea in a Financial Times interview, musing, 'Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options.' He dangled the prospect of seizing the oil outright, leaving Tehran staring down economic Armageddon. With around 3,000 potential targets still untouched, the president insists a pact 'could be made fairly quickly,' but his tone drips with scepticism about Iran's willingness.

The human cost is stark. Iran-backed attacks have killed US soldiers, with the situation framed as payback for decades of proxy conflict. Whispers of direct and indirect talks continue, with the administration reportedly considering hardliner Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's parliament speaker, as a potential intermediary. Ghalibaf responded via state media, claiming the US is plotting a ground assault while advocating dialogue. He stated that the enemy openly sends messages of negotiation and dialogue but secretly plans a ground attack, warning that American troops on the ground would face men 'waiting... to set them ablaze.'

Regional Powers Plead Amid Oil Chaos and Deployments

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan have stepped in as mediators, their foreign ministers huddling in Islamabad on Sunday to broker something, anything, before pumps run dry worldwide. Then came Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's public cry from Cairo's Egypt International Energy Conference. 'I speak to you on behalf of myself, humanity and lovers of peace — and you, Mr. President, are a lover of peace,' he implored Trump. 'And you are capable of doing so.' It's a desperate gambit, pinning hopes on the man who rode into office vowing no new wars, now mired in this mess.

Egyptian President el-Sisi to Trump:



Please, please, please, help us stop the war, as you are capable of doing so. pic.twitter.com/NK1LOBwqmI — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 30, 2026

Oil markets are in freefall panic, with prices spiking as much as 50% since the strait slammed shut. Desalination plants might be next on the hit list too, Trump hinted, crippling Iran's water supply in an arid hellscape. The USS Tripoli's arrival packs F-35s and an amphibious punch, poised to crack open the strait or shield nuclear sites. Trump's dancing on a knife's edge, deal or destruction, with the world watching petrol gauges flicker red.

Trump's gamble reeks of his dealmaker bravado, but Iran's not folding easy. Ghalibaf's threats underscore the mutual paranoia: US Marines itching for landfall, Iranian forces primed to torch them. Regional leaders like el-Sisi see the dominoes toppling toward catastrophe. As the 10-day fuse burns, one wrong move could turn bluster into blasts, leaving Kharg Island and maybe more in smoking ruins. The 'new regime' Trump courts might be more bark than bite, or perhaps the breakthrough he boasts. Either way, the Gulf's holding its breath, and so are we.