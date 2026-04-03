A routine yet historic appearance at the Supreme Court of the United States quickly turned into a moment of intense scrutiny for Donald Trump, after reports claimed the president appeared to briefly close his eyes during proceedings before leaving early, prompting renewed questions about his condition.

Trump Closed Eyes During Court Proceedings

According to multiple accounts from inside the courtroom, Trump was seen with his eyes closed at several points while attending oral arguments linked to a high profile case on birthright citizenship.

As cameras are not allowed inside the court, observations relied on journalists and attendees present during the session. Some described the moment as brief and not unusual, noting that long legal arguments can be difficult to follow and physically draining.

However, others suggested that Trump's attention appeared to fade as the hearing progressed. Reports indicated that while he initially looked attentive, his focus later shifted, with his eyes occasionally closing during extended exchanges between justices and lawyers.

There has been no official confirmation from Trump's team regarding the claims, and no medical concerns have been publicly raised in connection with the incident.

Early Departure

Read more 'Dozy Don' Strikes Again: Donald Trump Caught 'Nodding Off' During Pam Bondi Speech 'Dozy Don' Strikes Again: Donald Trump Caught 'Nodding Off' During Pam Bondi Speech

Trump's decision to leave the courtroom before the conclusion of the hearing added to the attention surrounding the event.

He exited shortly after the solicitor general completed arguments, remaining in the courtroom for around ninety minutes. While early departures are not unheard of in lengthy legal sessions, the timing of Trump's exit drew notice due to the importance of the case and his rare presence at the court.

The White House has not issued a detailed explanation for the early departure. Observers have suggested a range of possibilities, including scheduling constraints or the demanding nature of the proceedings.

Still, the combination of reported eye closure and an early exit has led to increased public discussion, particularly across social media platforms.

In addition to the courtroom reports, Trump's physical appearance as he exited the building became a focal point online.

Some observers pointed to what they described as a tired or drooping facial expression, which quickly circulated in clips and commentary posts. Others dismissed such observations as subjective and not unusual for a long public appearance.

Trump, 79, remains the oldest president to have taken office in the United States. Questions about age and stamina have been a recurring feature in political discourse, particularly during high pressure public engagements.

Previous reports have also noted instances where Trump appeared to close his eyes during meetings or events, though such moments have often been explained as brief pauses or reactions to fatigue.

Political Context Adds To Scrutiny

The incident comes at a time of heightened political pressure for Trump, with ongoing debates surrounding domestic policy and international developments.

While there is no verified evidence linking the courtroom moment to any health issue, the visibility of the setting has amplified its impact. Public appearances at institutions such as the Supreme Court often carry symbolic weight, and any perceived lapse in attentiveness can attract significant attention.

Supporters have urged caution in interpreting the reports, arguing that isolated moments should not be overstated. Critics, meanwhile, view the incident as part of a broader pattern that warrants closer examination.

At present, no official medical concerns have been confirmed. However, the episode has once again placed Trump's condition under the spotlight, with observers continuing to assess what it may mean for his leadership moving forward.