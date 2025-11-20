The Real Housewives of Orange County alumna, Meghan King, has just lost custody of her children with ex-husband Jim Edmonds following an investigation by Child Protective Services.

School Call Led To CPS Investigation

According to a report by Us Weekly, King was granted supervised visitation, and the decision to remove her physical custody occurred a couple of months ago.

Meanwhile, Edmonds has the sole physical custody, although sources claimed that the decision is temporary and there will be a hearing on whether the custody arrangement will be made permanent. According to the report, the hearing is due to take place in early December.

King and Edmonds were married in 2014 and share three children: daughter Aspen, 8, and their twin sons Hart and Hayes, 7. The couple finalised their divorce in May 2021, and since then have been navigating co-parenting and custody amid ongoing public disputes.

Edmonds remarried in 2022 to his current wife, Kortnie Edmonds.

A source said that a call from a school employee about King led to the investigation of Child Protective Services.

Neither King nor Edmonds has publicly commented on this matter.

Feud Between Meghan King and Kortnie Edmonds

On 1 May, King had the police called on her following an incident at the home of her ex-husband Edmonds and his current wife, Kortnie.

According to the Frontenac Police Department report, Kortnie was listed as the 'victim' while King was the 'subject', and charges were initially requested against King.

The situation began when King arrived to drop off a dress for her daughter, Aspen, having previously spoken to Edmonds about it. Kortnie answered the door and said King could leave the dress, but King insisted she needed to speak with her daughter.

Kortnie then informed her that Aspen was out with Edmonds watching a baseball game. A source close to King claimed she refused to leave, determined to speak with her daughter.

Based on the written report, Kortnie told police that after closing the door, she heard King calling for Aspen inside the house. Officers recorded Kortnie's account, 'Meghan refused to hand Kortnie the dress and "pulled away and asked to speak to" [her daughter].'

Kortnie said King eventually walked out but briefly wedged her foot in the door, preventing it from fully closing, noting, 'After King moved her foot, I closed the door.'

King was neither arrested nor detained. Sources told Us Weekly that King found the incident 'ridiculous' and aimed to avoid escalating tensions, focusing instead on her family.

Kortnie later informed police she no longer wished to press charges, and a restraining order filed on 2 May was dismissed following an agreement on 6 June, which prohibits the two women from approaching each other and bars King from discussing Kortnie on social media.

During the incident, King told officers that Edmonds was 'emotionally abusive' and accused him of using his name and money to control her.

Edmonds' representatives dismissed the allegations, stating, 'As usual, King is telling tales. She and Edmonds barely communicate, so if someone is emotionally abusing her, it is not Edmonds. Edmonds has always been an active and present father to his children.'

They added that the children have suffered most from the ongoing conflict and emphasised Edmonds' willingness to co-parent respectfully, which they claim has not been reciprocated by King.