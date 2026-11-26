A powerful swell swept the L-shaped end of the Pacifica Municipal Pier into the ocean at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, 25 November, as king tides and waves sent seawater into nearby streets and homes. In Sharp Park, residents used sandbags, hoses and pumps to limit flooding and remove water from their properties.

The collapsed end section had been closed to the public for nearly three years because of structural concerns, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The entire pier was closed in June 2026 after a large split developed near its landward abutment. State Sen. Josh Becker said no injuries had been reported in connection with Wednesday's collapse.

Floodwater reached about two feet in the roadway on Clarendon Road before high tide peaked, the Chronicle reported. The city issued an evacuation advisory for the coastal area between the ocean and Highway 1, north of Sharp Park Golf Course.

Residents Try To Keep Water Out of Homes

On Palmetto Avenue, Heather Carpagna bailed seawater from the driveway of her multi-unit building and tried to clear several inches of water from a downstairs unit, the Chronicle reported.

Nearby, Dante Campagna, Marianne P. Osberg and Sarah Larsen used hoses and pumps to remove water from their flooded homes. Campagna also tried to salvage belongings from a house he and his family had moved into less than a month earlier, the newspaper reported. Some residents evacuated with their pets as floodwater spread through the neighbourhood.

King Tides Flood Streets and Overwhelm Pumps

Large waves overtopped the seawall, sending seawater into streets and homes across Sharp Park. Palmetto Avenue between Clarendon Road and Montecito Avenue was closed, as was Clarendon Road between Beach Boulevard and Lakeview Avenue. Beach Boulevard was also largely closed to traffic, Bay City News reported.

Debris washed towards Highway 1 near Linda Mar Beach, reducing traffic to one lane, the Chronicle reported. The city and North County Fire Authority made sandbags available to residents ahead of the high tides. San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller told the Los Angeles Times that pumps were operating but overwhelmed by the volume of water coming over the seawall.

🌊 Streets and homes flooded near Pacifica Municipal Pier as powerful waves and king tides struck Pacifica, California pic.twitter.com/yumZXxINnp — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) November 26, 2026

Pier Had Faced Years of Structural Problems

The Pacifica Municipal Pier was built in 1973. A 2023 structural assessment found that seawater was eroding the concrete and corroding the reinforcing steel, causing sections to break away, Mayor Christine Boles told the Chronicle. The L-shaped end had sustained more damage than other parts of the structure.

In June 2026, a large split separated the landward abutment, the section closest to shore, from the beginning of the pier's main walkway. The city declared an emergency and demolished the Chit Chat Cafe after cracks in its foundation spread up the building's walls, the Chronicle reported. The June damage prompted the closure of the entire pier; the outer section had already been closed for nearly three years.

Officials Assess Damage and Pier's Future

Becker told KQED the city had received a $2.25 million (£1.72 million) state investment for pier repairs and stabilisation. In a statement on Wednesday, he said king tides had caused significant damage to the pier and Beach Boulevard, adding: 'Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.'

Boles said the city's immediate priority was preventing further damage and that officials had not decided the pier's long-term future. The city urged residents and visitors to stay away from beaches and the water because of large waves, powerful currents and rising water levels. Officials also warned that debris from the collapsed structure could be in the water.